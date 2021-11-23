 Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Weather

Boyd Veal Has Last Meeting As Signal Mountain City Manager; Town Adopts New Employee Pay Scale

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 - by Gail Perry
Left to right are Council member Elizabeth Baker, Vice Mayor Susannah Murdock, outgoing Town Manager Boyd Veal, Mayor Charles Poss and Council members Andrew Gardner and Vicki Anderson
- photo by Gail Perry
- photo by Gail Perry

At the last council meeting with Boyd Veal as town manager, a special resolution was passed to honor his service to the town of Signal Mountain upon his retirement. Dec. 3 will be the last day of his 29-year career with the town, first as police chief and then as town manager. He was recognized as a dedicated public servant who has done excellent work for the town during his long and distinguished career.

 

Interim City Manager Mitch Moore will begin his job as a full-time employee on a temporary basis on Dec.

6, but will start working on Nov. 29 through Dec. 3  in order to work with Mr. Veal to get acclimated to the town and the job. An employee agreement with Mr. Moore includes that he will be paid at the same rate as the current town manager and that he will be reimbursed for travel from his home in Athens, Tn. two days each week. In the event of inclement weather, the town will provide overnight accommodations for him. He will be offered insurance benefits; however, he has indicated that insurance will be declined.

 

A recent study of Signal Mountain’s pay scale was done to help the town be competitive in hiring and retaining employees. That pay scale by grade was officially adopted by the council at the Monday night meeting. Positions are ranked according to the responsibilities associated with them. After the creation of the plan it was discovered that a couple of jobs had been omitted. In order to correct the omission, an amendment will be made to align those jobs into the pay scale structure of ranked positions. Action will be taken on the  issue at the Dec. 13 meeting.

 

At the Monday night meeting, the council passed a resolution that authorized additional money for the new library addition and patio that is now under construction. Originally, flooring in the new reading room was to be carpet. The library board has approved the installation of  wood floors in the reading room and luxury vinyl tile in the elevators and lobbies instead of carpet. The increase in cost will be $15,238. To pay for the upgrades, $5,238 will be taken out of the library’s contingency funds and the Library Foundation will donate the additional money needed in an amount not to exceed $10.000.

 

The public works department will be getting new equipment. The purchase of a Crack Sealer from Crafco will be bought through an intergovernmental cooperative purchasing agreement for an amount not to exceed $75,000.

 

A damaged portion of fencing around the tennis courts at the town hall complex will be replaced. The council approved the lowest and best bid from River City Fence for the amount of $13,731.

 

The council also approved a new procedure for paying employees of the Signal Mountain water company when they are required to work on call. The new policy will more fairly compensate them for overtime and for being available.

 

Sam Guin, special projects and compliance manager, updated the council members on the transition to the town’s new email system. He said it is planned to take place over the weekend of December 4-5 to minimize impact. It is hoped that the system will be up and running in the next few weeks. Mr. Guin is currently working with each department to prepare them for the changes.

 

In the report from City Manager Veal, he told the council that a representative from WWTA will be at the Dec. 13 meeting and that a public information meeting about financing some WWTA projects on the mountain will be held at the MACC cafeteria on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.

 

In his last report, Mr. Veal ended by saying that it had been an honor and a privilege to work for the town of Signal Mountain. He gave credit to the staff who he said makes the town what it is. The department heads “are the best in the business.” He said that he hopes that the new town manager will  realize that and give them respect and allow them to continue doing outstanding jobs the same as they did for him.

 

The next town council meeting will be Monday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m.

 

Sue and Boyd Veal
- photo by Gail Perry
- photo by Gail Perry

November 23, 2021

