Former CSAS Student Is Chosen As Rhodes Scholar

A former Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences student has been chosen as a Rhodes Scholar.

Klarke Stricklen was among just 32 students chosen this year for the high honor. There were 827 applicants.

Rhodes Scholars get all expenses paid for two or three years of study at Oxford University in England.

Ms. Stricklen is a senior American Studies Major with a minor in African American studies at the University of the South.

Sewanee officials said she "is passionate about fostering inclusive spaces that empower marginalized communities, especially in the deep South."

She is a member of the Roberson Project’s Working Group, and has worked as a summer intern with the Save Sewanee Black History initiative.

Ms. Stricklen is the current president of the Sewanee NAACP unit, and was recently named a 2021 Truman Scholar.