Former CSAS Student Is Chosen As Rhodes Scholar

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Klarke Stricklen
Klarke Stricklen

A former Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences student has been chosen as a Rhodes Scholar.

Klarke Stricklen was among just 32 students chosen this year for the high honor. There were 827 applicants.

Rhodes Scholars get all expenses paid for two or three years of study at Oxford University in England.

Ms. Stricklen is a senior American Studies Major with a minor in African American studies at the University of the South.

Sewanee officials said she "is passionate about fostering inclusive spaces that empower marginalized communities, especially in the deep South."

 She is a member of the Roberson Project’s Working Group, and has worked as a summer intern with the Save Sewanee Black History initiative.

Ms. Stricklen is the current president of the Sewanee NAACP unit, and was recently named a 2021 Truman Scholar.


Police Blotter: Missing Warner Park Lifeguard Chair Found At Sigma Chi Fraternity House; Repo Driver Won't Let Woman Get Her Belongings

Chattanooga Public Library Detects Potential Fraud Event

Hamilton County's Triple A Bond Rating Reaffirmed By 3 Major Bond Rating Agencies


Police Blotter: Missing Warner Park Lifeguard Chair Found At Sigma Chi Fraternity House; Repo Driver Won't Let Woman Get Her Belongings

A woman said someone sent her a picture of a red lifeguard chair that was stolen from the Warner Park pool over a month ago. The woman said the chair was at the Sigma Chi fraternity house. She said there were no signs of forced entry to the gates at the pool. Upon arrival, the officer noticed the red lifeguard chair sitting in the back under the patio. The leader of the frat house

Chattanooga Public Library Detects Potential Fraud Event

On Monday, the Chattanooga Public Library was alerted to a series of CPR classes advertised at its Downtown Library, at 1001 Broad Street. The library is alerting the community that these classes are not legitimate. Two different classes advertised on the American Heart Association (AHA) website for the dates of Nov. 22 through Nov. 29 appear to require an $80-85 registration

Opinion

Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing

Roy Exum: Who’s The Best Coach?

Nobody has asked me but as college football morphs into championship games and too many bowls, there is a valid argument that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin should be the "Coach of the Year" in the talent-laden Southeastern Conference. By all rights the award should go to Kirby Smart, whose top-ranked Bulldogs will likely win every game they'll play in the regular season with an almost-certain

Sports

Unbeaten UTC Men Steamroll Covenant, 100-39

Tuesday was a win-win situation for the Chattanooga Mocs basketball team and several thousand third and fifth graders from Hamilton County at McKenzie Arena. It was Hamilton County Literacy Day as the biggest crowd of the season and the largest in more than 10 years showed up to witness Chattanooga's most lopsided victory of the season, a 100-39 win over Division III foe Covenant

UTC Hosts Covenant In 'Hamilton County Literacy Game'

Coming off a thrilling 56-54 win at VCU on Saturday, the 4-0 Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team returns to McKenzie Arena to host NCAA Division III member Covenant College in a special Tuesday morning game at 11 a.m. ET as part of 'Hamilton County Literacy Day'. The game will be broadcasted LIVE on ESPN+. The game will welcome nearly 7,000 local students as the initiative


