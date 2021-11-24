Police Blotter: Thief Takes Bike And Leaves One In Place Of It; Woman At Home Depot Takes Ladder From Shelf And Tries To Return It For Cash

A man on Vance Avenue said someone stole his North Rock XC29 29-inch aluminum 21-speed

bicycle. The suspect left a Swinn 21 inch bicycle in place of the stolen bicycle in the victim's driveway.

* * *

An officer responded to a watchlist at 7011 Shallowford Road. Upon arrival, the officer saw a man on the property of the closed business. Per the business owner's request, the man was trespassed from the property. He understands that if he is found to be on the property again he will be transported to jail. Later an officer was at the same property and another man was there. Per the owner's request, the second man was trespassed from the property. He understands that if he is found to be on the property again he will be transported to jail.

* * *

A Lyft driver got into a disorder with a passenger at 2014 Hamilton Place Blvd. The driver dropped the passenger off at an unknown location but had a few of the passenger's personal items still in his car. The officer was able to find the passenger at the Hampton Inn and return his property.

* * *

An officer was on patrol on Rossville Avenue and heard a loud metallic noise. After hearing the noise, the officer saw three men walking north on Wilhoit. One man was carrying a tall heater and then attempted to place it on the ground, leaning on the fence. The officer and another officer stopped all three men and identified them. All three said they had been drinking and were walking home when they saw the heater next to a trashcan and one of the men picked it up trying to have fun. He said he was walking home to the Blue Bird apartments on Passenger Street and wasn't far from home. The other two men had an Uber en route to pick them up. The officer had the man take the heater back to where they found it and left them to get home.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious person call at Citico Avenue and North Highland Park. Upon arrival the officer noticed two women sitting on a curb in front of a house talking. The officer identified them and, while talking with them, found one of the women was crying at a party that they were both at and the other asked her if she would like to go and talk about what was going on. They both said they walked down the road and sat down to talk and didn't realize how loud they were being. After speaking with the two they headed back toward their house. Both women provided valid ID and neither had any warrants at this time.

* * *



Police were called to Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road where a man said there was a disorder with a woman over a cash app card. The man said he was able to resolve the issue and no longer needed police assistance.

* * *

A man on East 11th Street said someone had cut the chain securing his bicycle to his vehicle and stole his $8,000 Evil mountain bike. The bicycle was tan and brown with brown tires and the word Evil written across the frame. Police checked the area and were unable to locate the bicycle.

* * *

A man on Frazier Avenue was reportedly screaming at people. When police were in the area he was asking people for money, but not yelling. He walked on.

* * *

A man at Hamilton Pointe at 6574 East Brainerd Road said someone damaged the passenger side of his vehicle. He said the quarter panel and passenger front door have scratches and there is a crease where the quarter panel and door meet.

* * *

A man on St. Elmo Avenue called police and said someone busted out his driver's side window while at work. He said they used a rock to bust in the window and only took change and some used gift cards, but is not sure what else may have been taken. The man said he will check his car better and also get a description of the suspect since someone noticed a break in. Upon looking thru prior calls, there is a suspicious person call around the same time. They described a male with a large black puffy coat and blue jeans, carrying a black duffle bag.

* * *

A man on East Main Street said sometime overnight his 2003 Ford Explorer was burglarized. The man said his rear driver's side window was busted out. He said a Nikon digital camera and backpack were stolen.

* * *

A man on Oriole Drive said sometime in the night someone rummaged through their vehicles. He does not believe anything was taken.

* * *

A woman at an apartment complex on Mountain Creek Road called police and said someone has been getting into her mailbox. She said this began when a package was taken out of her mailbox, but later returned by someone claiming they located it in Red Bank. The woman said the front desk received the return and did not get a name from the person. She said she just got yet another package taken containing some items sent to her from her wife. The woman is not sure how they are getting in the mailbox when they just changed the lock, but was told by the post office it was probably changed by someone at the apartment and not by them.

* * *

An employee of Max Trans Logistics at 1301 Riverfront Pkwy. said one of their 18-wheeler trailers was stolen after they stored the trailer in San Antonio, Tx. They observed that the trailer was in use through their GPS tractor when it should still be stored at the San Antonio address. The trailer currently shows in Stockton, Ca. The trailer was listed into NCIC.

* * *

A man on Rossville Avenue showed police where someone had taken the catalytic converter from his GMC truck. The man said the theft could of occurred in the last week.

* * *

An employee at Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. said a white female accompanied by another white female and a white male took a ladder from the shelf and attempted to return it for cash. The employee said he watched the security video and confirmed the suspect took the ladder from the shelf. He said the suspect took the money, but was confronted and not allowed to leave. The employee said he took the money from the suspect and started to explain the situation. The suspect ran from the store and left the area. The employee said the ladder was worth around $260. He said he would email police photos of the suspect. Police checked the area but were unable to locate any possible suspects.