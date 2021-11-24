 Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATES, MIRACLE KADASHA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF XANEX FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BAUER, JAMES C 
471 MONYA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: TBI
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEARD, JOHN ROBERT 
211 W PEACHTREE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BLEDSOE, TAYLOR BROOKE 
2148 NEYMAN ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHURCHVILLE, DANIEL ALAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COLLINS, JEFFREY TYLER 
100 BEVERLY CIRCLE OAK RIDGE, 37830 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
---
CROW, ERIN MCLEOD 
1323 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214111 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
---
DAVIS, ROBIN ELAINE 
216 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SOLICITATION
---
DOTSON, TIFFANY DAWN 
982 8TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA 
1902 CDAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM
---
DUGGER, WILLIAM DEWAYNE 
234 CLOVER LANE GRAYSILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ENSLEY, MICHAEL LEE 
1421 JOHNSON BLVD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EVANS, KENTRELL DEMOND 
1706 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY 
8926 LOVELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FAIRCHILD, COLBY ANN 
9 CRESCENT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FRANKLIN, MONTRELL JAWON 
885 ARLINGTON AVE AP B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
---
GARCIA, AARON LEE 
7550 WILSHIRE PL DR APT 326 HOUSTON, 77040 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GILBERT, AISHA RACQUEL 
701 E 11TH ST APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HARRIS, DAZAI S 
2334 LIONHEART DRIVE MURFREESBORO, 37130 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HUGHES, ERIC DEWAYNE 
7101 TREELINE DR HARRISON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
IVAKHOV, YEVGENIY EVGENEVICH 
127 LEDFORD LANE MCDOANLD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
***MUST APPEAR***
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
---
JERALDS, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS 
2231 LEE PIKE APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JONES, JOHN ANTHONY 
4601 TREE CROSSING PKWY HOOVER, 35244 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LAMB, REBECCA LOIS 
1334 US 127 SIGNAL, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LANGSTON, JASON CRAIG 
1600 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073214 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LANSDEN, MAURICE ALLEN 
5433 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LONG, KEVIN T 
2009 DAVIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MILES, KENDRICK C 
2716 HALLS HILL PIKE MURFREESBORO, 37130 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOON, EVELYN LYNN 
924 HEMLOCK DR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MULLINS, KEITH LAMAR 
224 POND ST ENGLEWOOD, 37329 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MURPHY, BYRON BERNANDO 
2015 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT)
---
NEWBERRY, JONATHAN BRETT 
206 ANDERS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARTEE, DONALDTAY SHANTELI 
1702 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PENLEY, MICHAEL RICHARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)
---
PORTILLA-ACOSTA, JOSE ALFREDO 

Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: TBI
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PRIDMORE, JAY PATRICK 
8052 RIVER RD DORA, 35062 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
REDMOND, JIMMY LEE 
2731 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
---
ROBINSON, PATRICK THOMAS 
310 NICHOLAS STREET MORRISON, 37357 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
RUTHERFORD, MARVIN D 
17 DOSWELL LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCOTT, MAURICE 
200 EVENINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SCRIVENS, HEATHER 
5505 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT C
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF ID)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF IDENTIT
---
SEWELL, JACKIE LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST 
7188 CRESTFIELD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STANLEY, STEVEN AUSTIN 
242 JARNIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
STARR, GREGORY EDWARD 
4903 N. MOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT UNDER 1,000
THEFT UNDER 1,000
---
TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE 
913 WOODMORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
THURMAN, NEWELL 
267 HUGHES LAKE RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, SUSANNAH MUNRO 
2513 UNION AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA
---
WOOD, DANIELLE LEE 
605 WEST 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY


