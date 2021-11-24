Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATES, MIRACLE KADASHA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF XANEX FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

BAUER, JAMES C

471 MONYA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: TBI

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BEARD, JOHN ROBERT

211 W PEACHTREE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BLEDSOE, TAYLOR BROOKE

2148 NEYMAN ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHURCHVILLE, DANIEL ALAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COLLINS, JEFFREY TYLER

100 BEVERLY CIRCLE OAK RIDGE, 37830

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

---

CROW, ERIN MCLEOD

1323 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214111

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

---

DAVIS, ROBIN ELAINE

216 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SOLICITATION

---

DOTSON, TIFFANY DAWN

982 8TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA

1902 CDAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VANDALISM

---

DUGGER, WILLIAM DEWAYNE

234 CLOVER LANE GRAYSILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ENSLEY, MICHAEL LEE

1421 JOHNSON BLVD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EVANS, KENTRELL DEMOND

1706 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY

8926 LOVELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

FAIRCHILD, COLBY ANN

9 CRESCENT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FRANKLIN, MONTRELL JAWON

885 ARLINGTON AVE AP B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER

---

GARCIA, AARON LEE

7550 WILSHIRE PL DR APT 326 HOUSTON, 77040

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GILBERT, AISHA RACQUEL

701 E 11TH ST APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HARRIS, DAZAI S

2334 LIONHEART DRIVE MURFREESBORO, 37130

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

HOOD, WALTER JAMES

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

HUGHES, ERIC DEWAYNE

7101 TREELINE DR HARRISON, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

IVAKHOV, YEVGENIY EVGENEVICH

127 LEDFORD LANE MCDOANLD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

***MUST APPEAR***

VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)

---

JERALDS, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS

2231 LEE PIKE APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

JONES, JOHN ANTHONY

4601 TREE CROSSING PKWY HOOVER, 35244

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

LAMB, REBECCA LOIS

1334 US 127 SIGNAL, 37373

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LANGSTON, JASON CRAIG

1600 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073214

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LANSDEN, MAURICE ALLEN

5433 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LONG, KEVIN T

2009 DAVIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MILES, KENDRICK C

2716 HALLS HILL PIKE MURFREESBORO, 37130

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MOON, EVELYN LYNN

924 HEMLOCK DR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MULLINS, KEITH LAMAR

224 POND ST ENGLEWOOD, 37329

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MURPHY, BYRON BERNANDO

2015 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT)

---

NEWBERRY, JONATHAN BRETT

206 ANDERS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PARTEE, DONALDTAY SHANTELI

1702 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

PENLEY, MICHAEL RICHARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)---PORTILLA-ACOSTA, JOSE ALFREDOAge at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: TBIDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PRIDMORE, JAY PATRICK8052 RIVER RD DORA, 35062Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---REDMOND, JIMMY LEE2731 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT---ROBINSON, PATRICK THOMAS310 NICHOLAS STREET MORRISON, 37357Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)---RUTHERFORD, MARVIN D17 DOSWELL LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCOTT, MAURICE200 EVENINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SCRIVENS, HEATHER5505 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF ID)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF IDENTIT---SEWELL, JACKIE LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST7188 CRESTFIELD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STANLEY, STEVEN AUSTIN242 JARNIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO RENDER AIDFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTRECKLESS DRIVING---STARR, GREGORY EDWARD4903 N. MOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT UNDER 1,000THEFT UNDER 1,000---TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE913 WOODMORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---THURMAN, NEWELL267 HUGHES LAKE RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, SUSANNAH MUNRO2513 UNION AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA---WOOD, DANIELLE LEE605 WEST 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY