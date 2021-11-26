 Friday, November 26, 2021 45.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Cherry Street Development Sells For Over $4.1 Million

Friday, November 26, 2021

A downtown development has sold for over $4.1 million.

The property at 701 Cherry Street had been redeveloped by Mike and Matt McGauley.

The first Krystal restaurant was at that location at the southwest corner of Seventh and Cherry.

Krystal built its headquarters at the site in 1952.

The McGauleys later completely remodeled the three-story complex.

The sale was from McGauley Holdings LLC to 701 Cherry Street Investors.

One parcel sold for $3.1 million and another for just over $1 million.

Matt McGauley said, "The redevelopment of the 701 building set a high standard for sustainable and adaptive reuse of historic downtown property.  I am very proud of what we accomplished with that project. 

"2022 promises to be a transformational year for FTC in its 110th year in business as Chattanooga’s oldest commercial real estate firm.  The sale of the 701 building helped raise capital and positioned the company to capitalize on opportunities ahead."


November 26, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 25, 2021

PHOTOS: Grateful Gobbler 5K Walk/Run

November 25, 2021

East Ridge Apartment Damaged By Fire Thursday Morning


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENNETT, HENRY LEE 4620 SHAWHAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF ... (click for more)

(click for more)

An apartment in East Ridge was damaged by fire Thursday morning. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS responded at 8:52 a.m. to 604 Bacon Trail, to a reported apartment ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENNETT, HENRY LEE 4620 SHAWHAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE --- BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY POSSESSION ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Grateful Gobbler 5K Walk/Run

(click for more)

Opinion

The I-75/I-24 Interchange Disaster - And Response (4)

We all waited a couple of years for the grand new interchange of I-75/I-24. Little did we know what a disaster it would become. To go right on 75 North, you must get in the left lanes. To go left to I-24, you must get in the right lanes, and that's where the deaths will occur. The overpass from the right lanes onto I-24 West has created a small mountain which brings the tractor ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The New Samaritan

The stranger at the door was shivering and cold. He asked to use the phone to summon an Uber driver. He was barefoot and said he was homeless, so Daniel Rider loaned him a coat so the man would get warm faster. As they talked, Rider even made him a sandwich. All the while the stranger was polite, cognizant and did not appear nervous or troubled. Then the police surrounded the house ... (click for more)

Sports

John Hunt: Still More Reasons To Be Thankful

It’s hard to believe that yet another year has passed on by, but I guess it beats the alternative. Today is the one day of the year when a nation and world takes some time to express gratitude, giving thanks for all the blessings in their lives. I’ve always said that I celebrate Thanksgiving every day and that my list of things to be thankful for just continues to grow. I ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Current Collection Of Vols Stepped Right Through The Fire

The term “Senior Day” still suffices for what will take place at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Several Vols will run through the “T” before their final home football game, which will be against SEC and instate rival Vanderbilt. The players’ individual profiles, though, reflect how much this tradition has been broadened by the prevailing circumstances. It’s a banner day in need ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors