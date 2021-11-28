Police Blotter: Someone Drains Transmission Fluid From Man's Truck; Man Who Tried To Shoplift Groceries At Walmart Drives Off In Lexus

A man at an apartment on Lindsay Street told police that sometime last Thursday or Friday someone unscrewed the valve on the transmission of his truck, which caused the transmission fluid to drain. He said he has his suspicions as to who could have done this, but does not have any witnesses or video to confirm his suspicions.

* * *

A woman on Merriam Street told police she received an alert on her phone around noon the day before that someone had checked her credit report. She then found out that someone had applied for a business loan online using her identity at the U.S. Small Business Administration. She said she has no idea who is doing this.

* * *

Someone called police about a wallet found in the roadway by the Blue Rhino statue, 1 Tremont St. Police looked inside the wallet and found a Tennessee driver's license. There was no money. There were several cards/papers inside with the same name that was on the license. Police were unable to make contact with owner and the wallet was turned into the Chattanooga Police Department Property Division.

* * *

A man on Charlotte Avenue told police that he left his 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe unlocked overnight. He said that morning he found that someone had rummaged through the vehicle and stolen cash and gift cards. He said the $500 was in a small backpack lying on the floor board between the front and back seats. He said his camera is pointed away from where his vehicle was parked.

* * *



A blue Chevy SUV was reported parked at North Moore Road and Arrowhead Trail. Police left a tow sticker on the windshield, which will allow the owner a little time to move it. If it is not moved within a proper amount of time, the SUV will be towed.

* * *

A man who owns all of the Fabric Care laundromats in Chattanooga told police that a black male,

later identified by police, was sleeping inside his business at 3981 Brainerd Road. He wanted police to trespass the man from all Fabric Care laundromats in Chattanooga. Police spoke with the man, who said he understands he is trespassed. The man left without incident.

* * *

A store owner on Workman Road requested police remove two vehicles from their property. Both vehicles were found to be stolen and recovered. Polk County has attempted to notify both registered owners (unknown to CPD), but no response has been received from either owner. Auto Crimes investigator was notified of the situation. Both vehicles were towed by S&S Towing and will remain on their lot until further notice.

* * *

An employee of a business at 5959 Shallowford Road told police that he started the company truck up that morning and it sounded like a train. He then saw that the catalytic converter had been stolen. He had no suspect information and said the property stolen is valued around $1,500.

* * *

A man on Forest Road told police that someone had opened a bank account at Wells Fargo in his name without his knowledge. He said the day before he went to the Wells Fargo bank and reported this incident. He said he had received a statement letter from the bank with a deposit of $1,000. He said he withdrew the money and went to the bank to report it. There is no suspect information.



* * *



A woman told police that she thinks she lost her driver's license in the parking lot of Hamilton Place Mall around 4 p.m. the day before. She wanted a report made, as she has concerns that someone may find it and use it somehow.

* * *

A woman on Willow Brook Drive told police that over the past 47 days, her Volvo XC has been to four different locations to be repaired. She said that during that time, someone stole her TN tag. She said she does not know the date or location the vehicle was at when the theft occurred. The tag was entered in NCIC as stolen.

* * *



A man told police that, while stored at the Mini Storage Depot, 3377 Jenkins Road, his Jayco 23V camper had been vandalized, along with the metal box on the rear that carried camping

equipment. He said the door lock on the camper had been damaged as if someone was attempting to get inside, but no entry was made. He said the top of the rear storage box had been pried open and several items were stolen from the box.

* * *

Police observed a black Chevy Equinox parked on Hughes Avenue with extremely dark window tint poorly stuck on and black wheels. The tag displayed on the vehicle (TN tag) comes back to a blue 1986 Chevy CCS. The return on the VIN is not coming back as stolen.

* * *

A man at a business on Lee Highway told police that a white male backed in next to his vehicle. He said he waited about five to 10 minutes before walking outside. He said he then observed the man under his Jeep with a saw. Once he addressed the man, he got into his brown sedan and left the scene. Officers observed a catalytic converter almost cut completely off the vehicle. Officers did not observe any cameras that would have caught the suspect tag.

* * *

A woman who works at 9-1-1 as a dispatcher told police she was called to the personnel department the day before and they notified her that someone has used her name and SSN to get unemployment benefits there. She said she has not found out any more information on this and they have no idea who the suspect is.

* * *

While enroute on East 3rd Street to another call, an officer noticed a vehicle that was braking, but did not have any indicator lights (break lights) working. The officer avoided hitting the vehicle and got the driver's attention to inform her that her brake lights were not working. A black female with gold teeth that were crooked was driving the vehicle and she acknowledged that her brake lights were out. The officer was not able to pull over the vehicle and identify the driver as he was enroute to another call. The vehicle continued in traffic going west on E 3rd St.

* * *



A man told police that his iPhone 13 Pro Max was stolen while at work at 8005 Volkswagen Dr. He said he left his phone in the restroom and, upon return, it was gone. He said he would like to file a report.

* * *

A man told police that someone stole the tag off his wife's vehicle while she was at work at the Target, 1816 Gunbarrel Road. The tag was entered into NCIC.

* * *



A business owner on Brainerd Road told police that a former employee sent derogatory text messages to his manager. The business wanted the incident documented. Police told them to contact dispatch if the former employee showed back up at the business. Police also contacted the former employee and told him to stop sending text messages to the management. The man apologized and said he would cease.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 5764 Highway 153. While being dispatched to the call, police were informed that the suspect had fled the scene and left the items that he attempted to steal. A loss prevention employee at Walmart told police the white male with gray hair, wearing a black jacket, had attempted to shoplift miscellaneous grocery items amounting to $167.62. The man passed the point of sale, but when he was approached by employees, he left the groceries and fled the scene. He was seen leaving Walmart in a white Lexus with an unknown tag. Employees are reviewing camera footage to provide footage to police.