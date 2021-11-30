 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


1 Injured In Fire That Destroys Apartment In Red Bank Tuesday Afternoon

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

One person was transported to the hospital with minor burns from the scene of an apartment fire in Red Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 5400 block of Dayton Boulevard at 12:17 p.m. 

 Red Shift companies found heavy smoke coming out of the roof vents of an apartment building. Engine 22 personnel went inside for a quick attack and mitigated most of the fire early on. Quint 16 firefighters backed them up and the crews had the blaze under control within twenty minutes. The fire was out by 12:45 p.m.

One apartment was destroyed (fire, smoke and water damage) and two other apartments have light smoke damage. One resident was displaced and will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

An adult is being treated for burns following the fire and a toddler was assessed for possible smoke inhalation. The child was not transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Engine 22, Quint 16, Squad 19, Ladder 19, Quint 17, Engine 11, Quint 6, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 and CFD’s Operations Chief responded, along with HCEMS, EPB, CPD and Red Bank Fire. 


November 30, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

November 30, 2021

1 Injured In Fire That Destroys Apartment In Red Bank Tuesday Afternoon

November 30, 2021

Chattanooga Attorney Parsley Withdraws His Name As Supreme Court Applicant


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

One person was transported to the hospital with minor burns from the scene of an apartment fire in Red Bank on Tuesday afternoon. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to reports of a ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga attorney who was one of 11 applicants for an opening on the Tennessee Supreme Court has pulled his name from consideration. Robert Parsley, a Lookout Mountain resident who is ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

1 Injured In Fire That Destroys Apartment In Red Bank Tuesday Afternoon

One person was transported to the hospital with minor burns from the scene of an apartment fire in Red Bank on Tuesday afternoon. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 5400 block of Dayton Boulevard at 12:17 p.m. Red Shift companies found heavy smoke coming out of the roof vents of an apartment building. Engine 22 personnel went inside ... (click for more)

Opinion

In Praise Of EV - And Response

Roy, sometimes I think I envy your uncanny ability to compartmentalize, draw bright lines and to simply conclude that thing one is good and thing two is bad. No electric vehicle for you. In Roy’s universe: Batteries are bad. Gasoline is good. My 30+ years of practicing environmental law and addressing legacy environmental impacts have proved otherwise. As the Eagles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Judge Slaps Mandates

A federal judge in Missouri administered a healthy dose of common sense to the mandate-threatened hospital industry on Monday. Judge Matthew Schelp issued an order blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate on some health workers in 10 states. The group of states, collectively, sought relief on a mandate that threatens to use withholding Medicare and Medicaid ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Football Anxiety Spreads Again Through UT Fan Base As Oklahoma Spot Opens

Football anxiety spread quickly through Tennessee’s fan base Sunday afternoon after news broke of Lincoln Riley departing Oklahoma to become Southern Cal’s coach. Oh no. Not again. Please. The fear of the domino effect and another coaching search was real and understandable, especially considering UT coach Josh Heupel’s Oklahoma background. Tennessee has had five coaches ... (click for more)

UTC Hoops Travels To Tennessee Tech For Rematch

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team seeks to revenge its first loss of the season with a rematch against in-state foe Tennessee Tech on the road Tuesday night in Cookeville, Tennessee inside the Eblen Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Chattanooga (5-1) suffered its first setback of the season on Saturday with a 68-66 loss to College of Charleston. Tennessee ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors