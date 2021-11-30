1 Injured In Fire That Destroys Apartment In Red Bank Tuesday Afternoon

One person was transported to the hospital with minor burns from the scene of an apartment fire in Red Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 5400 block of Dayton Boulevard at 12:17 p.m.

Red Shift companies found heavy smoke coming out of the roof vents of an apartment building. Engine 22 personnel went inside for a quick attack and mitigated most of the fire early on. Quint 16 firefighters backed them up and the crews had the blaze under control within twenty minutes. The fire was out by 12:45 p.m.

One apartment was destroyed (fire, smoke and water damage) and two other apartments have light smoke damage. One resident was displaced and will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

An adult is being treated for burns following the fire and a toddler was assessed for possible smoke inhalation. The child was not transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Engine 22, Quint 16, Squad 19, Ladder 19, Quint 17, Engine 11, Quint 6, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 and CFD’s Operations Chief responded, along with HCEMS, EPB, CPD and Red Bank Fire.