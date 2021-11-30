Collegedale Police Sergeant Mark Hennessee Struck In A School Zone Tuesday Afternoon

Collegedale Police Sergeant Mark Hennessee was struck by a vehicle while directing school traffic Tuesday afternoon, in front of Ooltewah Middle School, in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

Sgt. Hennessee was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

The incident remains an open investigation with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Collegedale Police Chief Sapp extended his appreciation for the many prayers of support, as well as for the swift response from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Tri-Community Fire Department, and Hamilton County EMS to assist.