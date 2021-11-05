Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



FINANCE



a. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13710, known as “the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Operations Budget Ordinance,” to amend Section 6(B) so as to appropriate $38,640,506.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.



PLANNING



b.

2021-0163 Julian Bennett (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 706 Merriam Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0163 Julian Bennett (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 706 Merriam Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2021-0164 CTF Alpaca Racing Group, LLC (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1310 Hanover Street located in the 200 to 300 block of Tremont Street, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0164 CTF Alpaca Racing Group, LLC (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1310 Hanover Street located in the 200 to 300 block of Tremont Street, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0177 Bill Dickson (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5468 Hixson Pike, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for the front portion of the site fronting Hixson Pike (see attached map) and O-1 Office Zone for the rear portion of the site along Old Hixson Pike (see attached map), subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0177 Bill Dickson (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5468 Hixson Pike, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for the front portion of the site fronting Hixson Pike (see attached map) and O-1 Office Zone for the rear portion of the site along Old Hixson Pike (see attached map), subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0177 Bill Dickson (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5468 Hixson Pike, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2021-0166 PBD Development, GP & Napier Associates (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 9 of Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060 for properties located at 2415, 2423, and 2441 Elam Lane and parts of 2440 Elam Lane and parts of 2515, 2519, and 2527 Gunbarrel Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)f. 2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for Tax Map No. 120N-D-012 through 120N-D-018 only, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2021-0186 David Gardner (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2997 Edgmon Forest Lane, 6420 Shallowford Road, and a portion of 6418 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0186 David Gardner (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2997 Edgmon Forest Lane, 6420 Shallowford Road, and a portion of 6418 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0186 David Gardner (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2997 Edgmon Forest Lane, 6420 Shallowford Road, and a portion of 6418 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2021-0161 Glen Craig (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1213, 1215, and an unaddressed parcel on East 13th Street (Tax Map No. 146P-C-008), from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0161 Glen Craig (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1213, 1215, and an unaddressed parcel on East 13th Street (Tax Map No. 146P-C-008), from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0161 Glen Craig (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1213, 1215, and an unaddressed parcel on East 13th Street (Tax Map No. 146P-C-008), from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2021-0174 1101 Main, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1101 East Main Street and 1490 Top Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0174 1101 Main, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1101 East Main Street and 1490 Top Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2021-0178 Henry and Kathleen DeHart (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1502 East 14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)2021-0178 Henry and Kathleen DeHart (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1502 East 14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2021-0162 Lentorry Coleman (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2101 and 2103 South Watkins Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0162 Lentorry Coleman (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2101 and 2103 South Watkins Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)l. 2021-0175 Ethan Collier (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2517 East 16th Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0175 Ethan Collier (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2517 East 16th Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)m. 2021-0176 Ethan Collier (R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 South Lyerly Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0176 Ethan Collier (R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 South Lyerly Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)n. 2021-0181 Nathan Brown (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2500 East 19th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff and denial of R-3 Residential Zone by Planning and Staff)2021-0181 Nathan Brown (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2500 East 19th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)o. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to address exterior building material requirements.VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Contract for Sale and Purchase with Melvin R. Standefer and wife, Kimberly D. Standefer, in substantially the form attached, for the acquisition of 932.34 square feet and for a Temporary Construction Easement of 774.47 square feet, on a portion of the property located at 5014 Creekside Preserve Drive, further identified as Tax Parcel No. 110F-C-035, and to execute all documents necessary to complete the closing transaction for a total consideration of $37,500.00, with closing fees not to exceed $5,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $42,500.00. (District 3)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Economic Development to award up to $40,000.00 in HOME program funds to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Area Chattanooga to assist in the construction of a single-family house located at 235 Canary Circle for affordable homeownership. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to collectively with Hamilton County, enter into a Lease Agreement with the Chattanooga Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the lease of the building at 2 Aquarium Way, Suite 138, further identified as a portion of Tax Parcel No. 135K-A-001, with the building to be used exclusively for the operation of a Visitor Information Center, for a term of three (3) years, with the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of one (1) year each, at the consideration of one dollar ($1.00) per year. (District 7)COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Community Development to accept, if awarded, a Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant for rapid rehousing and supportive services for homeless families, in the amount of $333,000.00.FINANCEe. A resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of an amount not to exceed $16,500,000.00 principal amount of the City of Chattanooga, General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021A.f. A resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of an amount not to exceed $26 million principal amount of the City of Chattanooga, General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2021B.HUMAN RESOURCESg. A resolution authorizing the Interim Chief Human Resources Officer to renew the existing agreement with Onsite Rx, Inc. to provide onsite pharmacy services, to include mail order and on the job injury medications for City employees, retirees and dependents covered under the City’s health plan, for the second of three (3) one (1) year renewal options, for an annual service fee of $20.32 per employee per month (PEPM), in addition to purchasing prescription and over the counter products through Onsite Rx, Inc. at the cost of approximately $8.2 million per year and paying applicable sales taxes at the approximate rate of $15,000.00 per year.PLANNINGh. 2021-0170 Jeff Fava (Abandonment of PUD). A resolution authorizing an abandonment of a Planned Unit Development for the property located at 1601 Eucalyptus Drive, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)i. 2021-0171 Jeff Fava (Special Exceptions Permit for Residential PUD). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for the property located at 1601 Eucalyptus Drive. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? INFORMATIONAL ITEM: REPORT ON A PLAN OF REFUNDING FOR THE CITY’S PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF AN ESTIMATED $21,995,000.00 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2021B. NO ACTION REQUIRED.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:FINANCEa. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13710, known as “the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Operations Budget Ordinance,” to amend Section 6(B) so as to appropriate $38,640,506.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.PLANNINGb. 2021-0163 Julian Bennett (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 706 Merriam Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0163 Julian Bennett (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 706 Merriam Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2021-0164 CTF Alpaca Racing Group, LLC (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1310 Hanover Street located in the 200 to 300 block of Tremont Street, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0164 CTF Alpaca Racing Group, LLC (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1310 Hanover Street located in the 200 to 300 block of Tremont Street, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0177 Bill Dickson (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5468 Hixson Pike, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for the front portion of the site fronting Hixson Pike (see attached map) and O-1 Office Zone for the rear portion of the site along Old Hixson Pike (see attached map), subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0177 Bill Dickson (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5468 Hixson Pike, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for the front portion of the site fronting Hixson Pike (see attached map) and O-1 Office Zone for the rear portion of the site along Old Hixson Pike (see attached map), subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0177 Bill Dickson (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5468 Hixson Pike, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2021-0166 PBD Development, GP & Napier Associates (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 9 of Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060 for properties located at 2415, 2423, and 2441 Elam Lane and parts of 2440 Elam Lane and parts of 2515, 2519, and 2527 Gunbarrel Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)f. 2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for Tax Map No. 120N-D-012 through 120N-D-018 only, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2021-0186 David Gardner (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2997 Edgmon Forest Lane, 6420 Shallowford Road, and a portion of 6418 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0186 David Gardner (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2997 Edgmon Forest Lane, 6420 Shallowford Road, and a portion of 6418 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0186 David Gardner (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2997 Edgmon Forest Lane, 6420 Shallowford Road, and a portion of 6418 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2021-0161 Glen Craig (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1213, 1215, and an unaddressed parcel on East 13th Street (Tax Map No. 146P-C-008), from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0161 Glen Craig (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1213, 1215, and an unaddressed parcel on East 13th Street (Tax Map No. 146P-C-008), from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0161 Glen Craig (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1213, 1215, and an unaddressed parcel on East 13th Street (Tax Map No. 146P-C-008), from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2021-0174 1101 Main, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1101 East Main Street and 1490 Top Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0174 1101 Main, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1101 East Main Street and 1490 Top Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2021-0178 Henry and Kathleen DeHart (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1502 East 14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)2021-0178 Henry and Kathleen DeHart (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1502 East 14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2021-0162 Lentorry Coleman (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2101 and 2103 South Watkins Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0162 Lentorry Coleman (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2101 and 2103 South Watkins Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)l. 2021-0175 Ethan Collier (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2517 East 16th Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0175 Ethan Collier (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2517 East 16th Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)m. 2021-0176 Ethan Collier (R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 South Lyerly Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0176 Ethan Collier (R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 South Lyerly Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)n. 2021-0181 Nathan Brown (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2500 East 19th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff and denial of R-3 Residential Zone by Planning and Staff)2021-0181 Nathan Brown (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2500 East 19th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)o. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to address exterior building material requirements.6. Ordinances - First Reading: COUNCIL OFFICEa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 12, Section 12-50, to provide for a rate of pay for the City Judge and benefits which is appropriate for duties as determined by the City Council at the beginning of the next term of office on August 31, 2022.7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution recognizing the name change of the Heritage House Arts and Civic Center – City of Chattanooga to the Don Eaves Heritage House Arts and Civic Center – City of Chattanooga in honor of former Councilperson Don Eaves.ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution to make certain findings relating to the Steam Logistics Project, to delegate certain authority to the Industrial Development Board of the City of Chattanooga, and to authorize the Mayor to enter into and execute an Agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Interim Administrator of Economic Development to enter into an Artwork Donation Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with RiverCity Company to accept “The Scramble”, artwork installation valued at $553,073.00, with leftover project contingency funds in the amount of $57,827.65, designated towards the Public Art Maintenance Fund. (District 7)d. A resolution authorizing the Interim Administrator of Economic Development to enter into an Artwork Donation Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with SoundCorps to accept the mural “Vibes Resonance”, valued at $14,100.00 with leftover project contingency funds in the amount of $2,350.00, designated towards the Public Art Maintenance Fund. (District 7)e. A resolution authorizing the Interim Administrator of Economic Development to award up to $40,000.00 in HOME program funds to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area to construct a house located at 219 Canary Circle for affordable homeownership, contingent upon the project being approved through the established application review process. (District 7)f. A resolution authorizing the Interim Administrator of Economic Development to amend a HOME Project Agreement previously approved by City Council Resolution No. 30849, by increasing the award to the Chattanooga Community Housing Development Organization by $30,000.00, for a total award of $146,136.00 to construct a house at 198 N. Willow Street for an income qualified household. (District 8)g. A resolution authorizing the Interim Administrator of Economic Development to amend a HOME Project Agreement previously approved by City Council Resolution No. 30851, by increasing the award to the Chattanooga Community Housing Development Organization by $24,000.00, for a total award of $151,086.00 to construct a house at 200 N. Willow Street for an income qualified household. (District 8)h. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Missionary Ridge Neighborhood Association, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the lease of 36 Sheridan Avenue, identified as Tax Parcel No. 156E-B-001.01, for an additional term of one (1) year, through December 16, 2022, for the amount of one dollar ($1.00) per year. (District 9)MAYOR’S OFFICEi. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Sushma Shantha to a three-year term on the Library Board of Directors.j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of David Nordy to a four-year term on the Board of Electrical Examiners.PLANNINGk. Michael A. Wolff, Sr./Hixson Wine & Spirits, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, located at 6401 Hixson Pike, Suite A. (District 3)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksl. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement with CTI Engineers, Inc. for professional design services for Contract No. R-21-001-101, Ross’ Landing Water Cannon Improvements, for the contract amount of $121,777.00. (District 7)m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 4 (Final) for J&J Contractors, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. Y-15-008-201, The New Avondale YFD Center, for an increased amount of $4,540.00, for a revised contract amount of $5,973,728.25, and to release the remaining contingency amount of $5,460.00. (District 8)n. A resolution declaring surplus of a mini-trackhoe manufactured by IHI, Model #55N2, Serial Number WP000964, and authorizing the sale of the unit and buckets in as-is condition to the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. for training purposes, in the amount of $5,000.00.o. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30476, as adopted on September 8, 2020, relative to the agreement for the Closure/Post Closure Plan for the City Landfill with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management, by deleting “an amount not to exceed $1,546,300.95” and substituting in lieu thereof “an amount not to exceed $1,494,464.73”.p. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30477, as adopted on September 8, 2020, relative to the agreement for the Closure/Post Closure Plan for the City Landfill, Lateral Expansion Area 3, with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management, by deleting “an amount not to exceed $8,028,182.88” and substituting in lieu thereof “an amount not to exceed $8,128,535.16”.q. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30478, as adopted on September 8, 2020, relative to the agreement for the Closure/Post Closure Plan for the Summit Sanitary Landfill, with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management, by deleting “an amount not to exceed $1,424,995.67” and substituting in lieu thereof “an amount not to exceed $1,262,457.10”.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? Hixson Wine & Spirits, Inc. d/b/a Hixson Liquors (6401 Hixson Pike) – Certificate of Compliance (District 3)11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.