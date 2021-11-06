Police Blotter: Man Drinking With Church Friends At Stir Falls Down; Coworker Tells Woman His Niece Will Beat Her Up If She Tells About Him Smoking Pot

Police were dispatched to 1362 Market St. to back up an EMS unit for a fallen person. Upon arrival, officers identified the fallen man. He explained he had been drinking with some of his church friends at Stir when he began walking back to his vehicle. The man then lost his balance and fell. The man was checked out by Hamilton County EMS Med 13 and released. Officers waited with the man until his wife arrived to take him home.

Police observed a vehicle traveling south on Grove Street with no tag, initiated a stop and made contact with the driver. The driver admitted to police he smokes marijuana and police found a small "roach" underneath the driver's seat. The man said he just purchased the car about a month ago. He also said he put five percent on his driver side window. He was given a warning.

Police arrived on scene for a wreck on Jordan Street and spoke with a man who said he did not want to make a wreck report. His was the only vehicle involved. Police retrieved the man's information.

A woman on South Hawthorne Street told police she thought her friend might try to hurt herself. Police responded to the location and spoke to the woman who said that everything was fine and that she did not wish to hurt herself or anyone else.

A man and a woman were in a heated argument on Mountain Creek Road. The man was highly intoxicated and scaring the woman, police said. The officer had a discussion with him and afterward he realized his mistake and apologized. The woman refused to be transported to another location.

A man and a woman on East 25th Street Court had been drinking and got in a verbal argument over a friend of the man's. The man was asked to leave and he left on foot to his girlfriend's house.

A man on Standifer Gap Road told police he was notified by his credit card company that a transaction may have been fraudulent. He confirmed that the transaction was fraudulent and they denied the transaction. He said that the bank (US Bank) denied an Amazon purchase for $12.99 and that was the only transaction they have seen that may have been fraudulent. They then canceled his card and are sending him a new card. The man said that he is still in possession of his credit card. At this time, there is no suspect information.

A woman on Asbury Drive told police that sometime during the night her black 2013 Mercedes Benz C350 was stolen from her driveway. She said her husband went outside to see if there was anyone in the area but was unable to locate anyone. She told police there were no weapons left in the vehicle, but she did leave her ID and $20 in the middle console of the car. The woman said the doors of the car were possibly unlocked and that there was a spare key inside the car. Neither she nor her husband were able to provide possible suspect information at this time. A BOLO has been issued for this car and it has been entered into NCIC.

An employee of Extended Stay at 1949 Northpoint Blvd. said another employee had found an S&W handgun in a bush while he was cleaning the property. A property inquiry shows that the firearm is stolen and was entered into NCIC on June 23. The firearm was reported stolen out of Catoosa County. The firearm will be entered into CPD Property.

A man and woman on Ochs Highway said they went for a hike, and when they came back to their vehicle they found the front passenger window was busted out. While going through the car, they noticed that the woman's purse had been stolen. She said she had about $150 in cash and that all her bank cards were taken. She also said her purse is worth about $30. The woman already called their bank to freeze the account to prevent further spending, so they could get their money reimbursed from the transactions that were actively happening. The woman showed the officer her bank statements, where police saw the suspect using their credit cards at several stores around the East Lake area. The call is pending further investigation.

A man on Torey Court said he has been living at this location with his ex-wife, and now she has been attempting to kick him out with no eviction notice. The man said he was in the process of packing regardless and was told by his ex-wife that she would be sending his other ex-girlfriend/wife to change the locks. The man said his ex-wife was saying the home has been vacant for two weeks but he has been living there for that time. The man said he would like this documented.

A man on Moss Street told police he told a woman she couldn't come over tonight. He said he woke up to find her in his car, where she disheveled a deck of cards and left. He called police to make sure there was no more trouble.

A woman in an apartment on McBrien Road said a man was in her apartment and isn't supposed to be there. She wanted police to remove him and say to him that he could no longer come back. She also wanted police to get her apartment key back from him. The officer spoke with the man and told him he had to leave. He gathered his belongings and exited the apartment. The officer also informed the man that he was no longer welcomed back to the property and trespassed. Police stayed on scene until the man left the area.

A man on Mountain Creek Road told police he was having some hallucinations and believes that people are spying on him. He said that he has a provider and is supposed to see him soon. He showed no signs of violent or suicidal behavior. He said he was okay and was going to get some sleep.

Security at Skyzoo at 5709 Lee Hwy. told police there was a black female wearing a white shirt sitting at the bar throwing drinks at customers. He asked the female to leave but she refused and threw a drink at him. Security and the officer spoke with the woman who was accompanied by three other individuals. Security told the woman to leave or she would be arrested. The female and her friends became upset but did leave the premises without incident.

A man at Flowers by Gil and Curt at 206 Tremont St. said he was homeless and the owner of the building allowed him to live out of his car behind the business. While in his car the homeless man saw someone attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a van parked in the parking lot. The man approached the suspect to ask them what they were doing and the suspect left in a grey four-door Honda hatchback. At this time the suspect is unknown and they were unsuccessful in removing the converter, however they did damage the van due to the sawing. The man was unable to get any tag information or a physical description of the suspect. The owner of the business will be reviewing camera footage to attempt to get a vehicle tag that the suspect left in.

A man on Signal Mountain Road said he was listening to music and he had bugs crawling on his feet. The officer told the man that people driving by were concerned about him because he was swatting at the bugs. The officer told the man that he needed to move away from the road so he would not be a disturbance to others. He did not need medical attention at this time.

Police were dispatched to 2285 Wilcox Blvd. on a disorder. A woman was seen looking into vehicles at the gas station causing management to call police. The woman said she was just walking and just wanted to sit on the curb, smoking her Black & Mild. Management said they had trespassed the woman from the property before and wanted her gone. They did not want her arrested, but if they had to press charges they would if it kept happening. Police told the woman she had to leave the property and if she came back she would be arrested. She was run for warrants and none were found.

A man at 721 Broad St. said he wanted to report that someone was following him. He said he took a bus from Fort Wayne, Ind. and was supposed to go to Atlanta but got off in Chattanooga. He was unable to tell police who was following him and where they followed him from. The officer offered to take the man to the bus station or the Community Kitchen and he declined.

A woman at Xpress Global Systems at 3731 Jenkins Road told police a coworker had come up behind her while she was walking into work and told her that he would have his niece come up to Chattanooga to beat her up if she told anyone that he smoked pot. The coworker then left the scene. The woman wanted to file a police report and then is going to report this to her supervisor.