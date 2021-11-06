 Saturday, November 6, 2021 49.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Infrastructure Bill Would Allot $5.8 Billion For Tennessee Roads, $302 Million For Bridge Replacement

Saturday, November 6, 2021

The trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives would bring to Tennessee $5.8 billion to improve highways and $302 million for bridge replacement over a five-year period officials.

Based on the funding formula alone, the state of Tennessee would also expect to receive:

  • $630 million over five years to improve public transportation options across the state.

  • A minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 402,000 Tennesseeans who currently lack it.

    2,009,000 or 30% of people in Tennessee will also be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access. 

  • $697 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.

  • $300 million over five years to improve Tennessee’s airports.

  • Millions of dollars to prevent wildfires, improve cybersecurity, and develop an EV charging network


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Police Blotter: Man At 4th Street House Keeps Getting Louder; Police Deal With Unruly Patrons At The Blue Light Bar On Station Street

BlueCross Lays Off 40 Employees In Information Systems


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, LARRY DEMARYES 2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

A noise complaint was reported on E. 4th Street for the second time during the evening. When the officer arrived this time, the party had grown in the last hour and was significantly louder. ... (click for more)

In the wake of BlueCross dismissing a number of employees who declined to be vaccinated, there was an unrelated layoff at BlueCross on Friday. It involved the end of employment for 40 BlueCross ... (click for more)



Corporations Have A Responsibility Towards Their Employees

First of all I want you to know that this is way outside my comfort zone and I have tried to talk myself out of sending this, however, it is becoming very clear that if more people like myself don’t wake up and have some courage we are going to regret it for the rest of our lives. I firmly believe that God is completely in control but He frequently uses people to accomplish His ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

* -- You will never find anybody who can give you a clear and compelling reason why we observe daylight saving time. Nonetheless, tonight set your clocks back 1 hour anyway. * -- I didn't realize how bad of a driver I was until my navigation system said, "In 400 feet, stop, and let me out." * -- There are so many scams on the Internet these days... but for $19.95 I can show ... (click for more)

UTC Football Wins 35-10 At Wofford

The 25th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team used a stingy defensive effort and a balanced offensive attack to earn its fourth-straight Southern Conference victory, cruising past Wofford 35-10 on a blustery Saturday afternoon inside Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in SoCon play, controlling its own destiny ... (click for more)

Covenant Women Win USA South Conference Championship

Emma Riggs scored the eventual game-winning goal in the 86th minute and the Covenant women's soccer team claimed the USA South Tournament title for the first time in program history with a 1-0 victory over Piedmont on Saturday at Duggins Stadium. Covenant (13-5-2) advances to the program's first NCAA Tournament, and the third national tournament appearance in program history. ... (click for more)


