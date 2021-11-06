Infrastructure Bill Would Allot $5.8 Billion For Tennessee Roads, $302 Million For Bridge Replacement
Saturday, November 6, 2021
The trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives would bring to Tennessee $5.8 billion to improve highways and $302 million for bridge replacement over a five-year period officials.
Based on the funding formula alone, the state of Tennessee would also expect to receive:
- $630 million over five years to improve public transportation options across the state.
-
A minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 402,000 Tennesseeans who currently lack it.
2,009,000 or 30% of people in Tennessee will also be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.
-
$697 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.
-
$300 million over five years to improve Tennessee’s airports.
-
Millions of dollars to prevent wildfires, improve cybersecurity, and develop an EV charging network