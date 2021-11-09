Hixson Home Damaged By Fire Early Tuesday Morning

A Hixson home sustained damage in an early morning fire early Tuesday morning, that appeared to have started at the back of the residence.

Red Shift companies were called to the 3500 block of Enclave Bay Drive at 2:46 a.m. Hamilton County 911 received several calls about the blaze, including reports from neighbors who saw huge flames coming from the house.

Emergency personnel were informed that the residents had made it out of the burning home safely.

A second alarm was called to bring additional firefighters to the scene. A water supply was quickly established and Red Shift crews attacked the fire, knocking it down quickly. They worked to keep the flames from spreading to other parts of the home.

The sunroom suffered extensive damage and there is fire, smoke and water damage in other areas.

There were no injuries. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the impacted residents.

Engine 12, Engine 22, Ladder 19, Ladder 1, Quint 10, Quint 16, Quint 17, Quint 6, Squad 19, Squad 1, Squad 7, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Red Shift), EPB, Chattanooga Gas, CPD, HCEMS and CFD Supply responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.