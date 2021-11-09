 Tuesday, November 9, 2021 51.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Hixson Home Damaged By Fire Early Tuesday Morning

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

A Hixson home sustained damage in an early morning fire early Tuesday morning, that appeared to have started at the back of the residence.

Red Shift companies were called to the 3500 block of Enclave Bay Drive at 2:46 a.m. Hamilton County 911 received several calls about the blaze, including reports from neighbors who saw huge flames coming from the house.

Emergency personnel were informed that the residents had made it out of the burning home safely.

A second alarm was called to bring additional firefighters to the scene. A water supply was quickly established and Red Shift crews attacked the fire, knocking it down quickly. They worked to keep the flames from spreading to other parts of the home.

The sunroom suffered extensive damage and there is fire, smoke and water damage in other areas.

There were no injuries. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the impacted residents.

Engine 12, Engine 22, Ladder 19, Ladder 1, Quint 10, Quint 16, Quint 17, Quint 6, Squad 19, Squad 1, Squad 7, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Red Shift), EPB, Chattanooga Gas, CPD, HCEMS and CFD Supply responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


November 9, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 8, 2021

Watkins Facing Statutory Rape Charge

November 8, 2021

Mitchell Moore To Serve As Interim Signal Mountain City Manager


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, MATTHEW TODD 626 EAST GARDENFARM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)

Police said Jayquis Labron Watkins, 24, began assaulting a juvenile younger than 16 in 2018 and he was 21. Police said Watkins impregnated the juvenile, who they later interviewed. The ... (click for more)

The Signal Mountain Town Council on Monday chose Mitchell Moore from three applicants to fill the position of interim town manager effective Dec. 3 when Town Manager Boyd Veal retires. The council ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, MATTHEW TODD 626 EAST GARDENFARM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BAUTISTA-RAMIREZ, DOMINGO 3622 HELEN LANE APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Watkins Facing Statutory Rape Charge

Police said Jayquis Labron Watkins, 24, began assaulting a juvenile younger than 16 in 2018 and he was 21. Police said Watkins impregnated the juvenile, who they later interviewed. The victim told police Watkins first assaulted her in Ringgold, Ga., in 2018. She said the second assault occurred in May 2019. The teen was sleeping in an apartment occupied by Watkins and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Too Many Veterans Still Feel Unwelcome

We are about to celebrate another Veteran’s Day. Our veterans have served America with the principle that freedom and democracy are ideals to be upheld around the world. There are more than 18 million veterans in our country. Most veterans didn’t serve for a thank you, a discount, or a free meal. However, any genuine gesture of appreciation is appreciated by those who sacrificed. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What I Have Learned

I delight in “What I Have Learned” lists because I share so many of the lessons but an Internet pal in Arkansas shared a list of “When I Learned” the other day and it is uncannily accurate. Oh, I wish the unknown author had mentioned “first love,” since statically 90 percent of us never marry our first heart throb, which singer Willie Nelson attributes to the popularity of juke ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Top Recruit-Laden Georgia Stops Next At Neyland Stadium

After Georgia’s victory over rival Florida last month, Kirby Smart expounded at great length about one of the keys to victory: recruiting. “There’s no coach out there who can outcoach recruiting,” the Bulldogs coach said. “I don’t care who you are. The best coach to ever (coach) the game better be a good recruiter because no coaching is going to out-coach players. Anybody ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols On Pace For Seven Wins

I thought at the beginning of the 2021 season, Tennessee could win maybe six games at the most. It was more likely that the Volunteers would reach the victory column only five times if that many. 5-7 or even 4-8 was a distinct possibility. After all, new head coach Josh Heupel was left with an empty stable as well as an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by previous ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors