South Pittsburg Man Caught With Catalytic Converters At Scene Of Prior Burglary

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday at 3755 Pilot Point. Police said the pickup seen on a security camera matched a vehicle involved in a burglary a week before. Police found the Ford F-150 upon arrival and stopped the truck.

Police said they saw burglary tools, two sawzalls and bolt cutters inside the truck. Ridge B. Marks, 25, was identified as the driver. There were three passengers as well. When asked to step out, police said they observed two catalytic converters under one of the passenger’s arms.

Police also found several firearms inside the truck, and located methamphetamine in Marks’ pocket.

Marks, who is from South Pittsburg, was charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, theft from a motor vehicle, and vandalism.

The three others in the truck were arrested as well.