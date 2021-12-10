 Friday, December 10, 2021 54.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

South Pittsburg Man Caught With Catalytic Converters At Scene Of Prior Burglary

Friday, December 10, 2021
Ridge B. Marks
Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday at 3755 Pilot Point. Police said the pickup seen on a security camera matched a vehicle involved in a burglary a week before. Police found the Ford F-150 upon arrival and stopped the truck.

 

Police said they saw burglary tools, two sawzalls and bolt cutters inside the truck. Ridge B. Marks, 25, was identified as the driver. There were three passengers as well. When asked to step out, police said they observed two catalytic converters under one of the passenger’s arms.

 

Police also found several firearms inside the truck, and located methamphetamine in Marks’ pocket.

 

Marks, who is from South Pittsburg, was charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, theft from a motor vehicle, and vandalism. 

 

The three others in the truck were arrested as well. 


December 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Repeat Walmart Thief Takes Chicken Sandwich; Woman Blackmailed On Her Facebook Account With Explicit Pictures

A shoplifting was reported at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A loss prevention employee told police that a man and a woman entered the store and selected multiple items. She said they went to the self-checkout and scanned multiple items, but did not pay for a chicken sandwich. She said she attempted to stop them after they passed all points of sale, but they would not cooperate ... (click for more)

AG Slatery Joins Bipartisan Coalition Challenging Efforts To Weaken Laws Against Human Trafficking And Sex Crimes

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is among a bipartisan coalition of 36 attorneys general urging the American Law Institute (ALI) to reject proposed changes to Section 213 of the Model Penal Code (MPC) that would weaken the ability of states to prosecute sexual assault, abuse, exploitation, and trafficking crimes; jeopardize the safety of victims of these crimes; ... (click for more)

UTC Student Sex Workers, Morality, And The Echo

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's tuition is so high that students are turning to sex work in order to make ends meet. At least, this is the message conveyed in the UTC newspaper. A recent article titled, “The Secret Life of the College Sex Worker” written by a staff writer at the UTC Echo explains how some students are becoming sugar babies, amateur porn actors, and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Story Of ‘Cog’

In 1998 Honda sales in Europe were sagging and Nissan overtook Honda behind the Japanese leader Toyota. According to Wikipedia, an ad agency proposed a new advertising strategy based on Honda’s Japanese motto “Yume No Chikara” (Power of Dreams) to kick off the seventh generation Honda Accord. What they created became the most downloaded ad in Internet history. The ad’s working ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Puckett Pouring In The Buckets For Lady Vols

Sara Puckett’s past is catching up with her and it’s a good thing for both her and Tennessee. The Lady Vols freshman said her high school coach in Muscle Shoals, Ala., randomly referred to her as “Buckets.” UT women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper was more intentional with the reference following last Sunday’s 64-58 comeback victory at Virginia Tech. Puckett scored three consecutive ... (click for more)

#13 Tennessee Takes On UNC Greensboro On Saturday

The 13th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns home Saturday, taking on UNC Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can catch Saturday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analysis) will have ... (click for more)


