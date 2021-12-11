 Saturday, December 11, 2021 45.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Jen Jeffrey Billington: 10 Minutes From Us At Mayfield, Ky., Is Devastation

Saturday, December 11, 2021 - by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington
  • - photo by Jen Jeffrey Billington

(Jen Jeffrey Billington, Chattanoogan.com correspondent, lives a short distance from Mayfield, Ky., that suffered massive tornado damage. Power is out at her home, but she was able to post this on Facebook)

Not sure if this will post, Internet is down and I can only do certain things on Facebook, but not everything. It gets hung up when I try to answer your comments. My family is okay, but 10 minutes away from us is devastation. I was stupid to go see if I could find any place open to get coffee. Power is out all over and TOO MANY people are out looking at the damage. I didn't mean to be a part of that, but the traffic pushes you where you don't want to go.

It's very dangerous in Mayfield. Please don't go there. Lines down everywhere and you cannot get through. Please stay away from Mayfield so the workers can get through.

When traffic was at a stop, I couldn't help but to take a few pictures – it is just mind-numbing. Such disaster. I stopped to see if I could help this family who had a tree on their house and they were outside trying to pull a tarp on it. Let this show you what's out there, and don't go there. It's chaos. Pray, pray, pray. 


December 11, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Is Punched In Face At Bud's Sports Bar; Lady Is Scammed While Trying To Sell Wedding Dress

An officer responded to a disorder at Bud's Sports Bar at 5751 Brainerd Road. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said she was standing close to the stage when a physical altercation broke out among some of the patrons. During this altercation, she was punched in the mouth by a man. The woman couldn't definitively say that the man intentionally hit her. Still, she was ... (click for more)

Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning

A home in Dallas Bay was damaged by fire Saturday morning. A neighbor called 911 reporting the fire at 1151 Leonard Lane. At 11:50 a.m., Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting smoke pouring through the roof. Since the mobile home sat half a mile off the main road, firefighters worked quickly to get a water line established to extinguish ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: The Charlie Nicholson I Remember

Matthew 5:16 says Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. In the late 70’s I was looking for someone to work in the WDOD news room. Charlie Nicholson’s name was suggested by Marvin Easley, communications director at Tennessee Temple University. Charlie was one of the best field reporters I’ve ever known. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME FUNNY ONE LINERS * -- Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times and they'll never find your body. * -- I find it very offensive when people get easily offended. * -- With great reflexes comes great response ability. * -- R.I.P. boiled water. You will be mist. * -- My wife told me to stop impersonating a flamingo. I had to put ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Puckett Pouring In The Buckets For Lady Vols

Sara Puckett’s past is catching up with her and it’s a good thing for both her and Tennessee. The Lady Vols freshman said her high school coach in Muscle Shoals, Ala., randomly referred to her as “Buckets.” UT women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper was more intentional with the reference following last Sunday’s 64-58 comeback victory at Virginia Tech. Puckett scored three consecutive ... (click for more)

Moc Wrestlers Travel To Illinois For Tri-Match

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team will return to the mat for the first time in nearly a month as the team travels to a tri-meet at SIUE to face the hosts at 1 p.m. (EST) and the 23rd-ranked Illini of the University of Illinois at 2:30 (EST) on Dec. 11. UTC returns nine of its 10 starters from last year's squad. All four NCAA Qualifiers return to the ... (click for more)


