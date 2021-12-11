Jen Jeffrey Billington: 10 Minutes From Us At Mayfield, Ky., Is Devastation

(Jen Jeffrey Billington, Chattanoogan.com correspondent, lives a short distance from Mayfield, Ky., that suffered massive tornado damage. Power is out at her home, but she was able to post this on Facebook)

Not sure if this will post, Internet is down and I can only do certain things on Facebook, but not everything. It gets hung up when I try to answer your comments. My family is okay, but 10 minutes away from us is devastation. I was stupid to go see if I could find any place open to get coffee. Power is out all over and TOO MANY people are out looking at the damage. I didn't mean to be a part of that, but the traffic pushes you where you don't want to go.

It's very dangerous in Mayfield. Please don't go there. Lines down everywhere and you cannot get through. Please stay away from Mayfield so the workers can get through.

When traffic was at a stop, I couldn't help but to take a few pictures – it is just mind-numbing. Such disaster. I stopped to see if I could help this family who had a tree on their house and they were outside trying to pull a tarp on it. Let this show you what's out there, and don't go there. It's chaos. Pray, pray, pray.