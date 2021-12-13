 Monday, December 13, 2021 Weather

Jacqueline Burney Charged With Stealing Over $1,000 In Items From Penneys, Hitting Officer With Car While Getting Away

A woman who police say is known for shoplifting from Hamilton Place Mall is charged with stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the mall.

 

On Nov.19, police responded to a shoplifting report at the mall. According to court documents, a witness said he saw three people steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from JC Penney, and pointed to a Chevy Impala that he said two of the three suspects were inside.

 

Police said they observed Jacqueline Burney, 30, in the driver’s seat. Police asked her to open the door and turn off the vehicle, and Ms.

Burney made the car accelerate instead. Police said an officer was standing in front of the vehicle and was hit when this happened.

 

Police said they were able to see her license plate number, and saw the vehicle run two stop signs and pass several vehicles at what was described as a “high rate of speed.”

 

Police said that the vehicle came back to Ms. Burney in a database, and it showed she was banned from CBL properties and that her license was revoked at the time. Police said she has shoplifted from that JC Penny several times. Police said the other two associated people were not identified.

 

Ms. Burney was taken into custody on Sunday, and is charged with theft of property, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, and other driving related charges. 


