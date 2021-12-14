 Tuesday, December 14, 2021 55.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

HCSO Deputy Ashley Buckner Receives Prestigious Awards For DUI Enforcement Efforts

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Deputy Ashley Buckner
Deputy Ashley Buckner
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ashley Buckner was recognized at the 2021 Annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) “Night of Remembrance” event on Thursday, in Nashville, along with several other law enforcement personnel throughout the State of Tennessee for DUI arrests.
 
During the event, Deputy Buckner received two prestigious awards for her efforts to remove impaired drivers from our community’s roadways.
 
Deputy Buckner received the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Bronze Award for having more than 25 DUI arrests in 2020. In total, Deputy Buckner had 26 DUI arrests. She also received the East Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Top DUI Enforcer Award for having the most DUI arrests for a law enforcement deputy in the Eastern Region of Tennessee.
 
”Deputy Buckner’s efforts to apprehend impaired drivers reflects our agency’s commitment to keeping our community and our roadways safe.
Her exemplary efforts are in keeping with the highest standards of service and professionalism expected by the HCSO and its personnel,” said Sheriff Jim Hammond. “I look forward to the many great things she will accomplish in the future,” he further noted.
 
“I am very proud of Deputy Ashley Buckner for her efforts to seek out and remove impaired drivers from our roadways. These two prestigious awards recognize Deputy Buckner’s commitment to our citizens’ safety and reflect her training and expertise as a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy,” said Chief Deputy Austin Garrett.
 
At the event, Deputy Buckner was joined by her husband, Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Investigator Jeff Buckner, who was also one of the MADD award recipients. Traffic Investigator Buckner was named the Tennessee Highway Safety Office's DUI Investigator of the Year for the Cumberland Region, the Mothers Against Drunk Driving's Tennessee Police Officer Top DUI Enforcer of the Year, and the 2021 MADD Tennessee Top State DUI Enforcer.
 
The mission of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking. If you would like more information about MADD and their mission to end impaired driving, please visit:  https://www.madd.org/.
 
HCSO officials said, "Please join with us as we offer Deputy Ashley Buckner our congratulations and recognize her for being one of the recipients of this year’s MADD awards."
Deputy Ashley Buckner and her husband, CPD Traffic Investigator Jeff Buckner
Deputy Ashley Buckner and her husband, CPD Traffic Investigator Jeff Buckner

December 14, 2021

