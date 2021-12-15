TVA Storm Damage Recovery Update: Wednesday

More than 8,000 additional consumers impacted by weekend storms now have electric power restored to their homes and businesses over the past 24-hours through the combined efforts of Tennessee Valley Authority and local power company personnel working in northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky.

As of noon on Wednesday, about 19,000 remain without power in the region, down from more than 254,000 that lost service in the storms’ wake.

TVA crews remain focused on restoring power to the three remaining customer connection points still without service. Restoration efforts near Lexington, Tenn., are complicated by the need to rebuild complex transmission structures that support multiple high-voltage lines.

Near Mayfield, Ky., the power infrastructure for both Mayfield Electric and Water Systems and TVA was extensively damaged by the storms, which were the most destructive to impact the region since the April 2011 tornado outbreak. Repairs to both systems must be completed before power can flow reliably to residents. Complete restoration will likely take some time.

More than 160 TVA line workers, additional contractor crews and TVA Aviation Services helicopter crews remain in the field, working with local power company personnel. All are committed to restoring power in those locations as quickly and safely as possible. Hundreds of additional TVA employees are working across the region to support the field teams’ efforts.

The safety of line crews, emergency responders and the public remains the highest priority. Residents are reminded that any downed power line should always be considered energized and dangerous. Local power companies should be contacted to report downed lines. If a local power company cannot be reached, alert local law enforcement personnel or emergency responders.