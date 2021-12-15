 Wednesday, December 15, 2021 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


TVA Storm Damage Recovery Update: Wednesday

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

More than 8,000 additional consumers impacted by weekend storms now have electric power restored to their homes and businesses over the past 24-hours through the combined efforts of Tennessee Valley Authority and local power company personnel working in northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky.

As of noon on Wednesday, about 19,000 remain without power in the region, down from more than 254,000 that lost service in the storms’ wake.

TVA crews remain focused on restoring power to the three remaining customer connection points still without service.

Restoration efforts near Lexington, Tenn., are complicated by the need to rebuild complex transmission structures that support multiple high-voltage lines.

Near Mayfield, Ky., the power infrastructure for both Mayfield Electric and Water Systems and TVA was extensively damaged by the storms, which were the most destructive to impact the region since the April 2011 tornado outbreak. Repairs to both systems must be completed before power can flow reliably to residents. Complete restoration will likely take some time.

More than 160 TVA line workers, additional contractor crews and TVA Aviation Services helicopter crews remain in the field, working with local power company personnel. All are committed to restoring power in those locations as quickly and safely as possible. Hundreds of additional TVA employees are working across the region to support the field teams’ efforts.

The safety of line crews, emergency responders and the public remains the highest priority. Residents are reminded that any downed power line should always be considered energized and dangerous. Local power companies should be contacted to report downed lines. If a local power company cannot be reached, alert local law enforcement personnel or emergency responders.


December 15, 2021

TVA Storm Damage Recovery Update: Wednesday

December 15, 2021

Police Blotter: Officers Try To Get "Dive-Bombing" Bird Out Of House; Man Slashes Woman's Tires When She Won't Give Him A Ride

December 15, 2021

State Representative Greg Vital Appointed Deputy Whip


More than 8,000 additional consumers impacted by weekend storms now have electric power restored to their homes and businesses over the past 24-hours through the combined efforts of Tennessee ... (click for more)

A woman on West 40th Street called police and said she had a small bird trapped inside her home that would not fly out her open door. The bird continued to "dive-bomb" toward the officer's feet ... (click for more)

House Majority Whip Johnny Garrett, (R- Goodlettsville), named State Rep. Greg Vital, ( R-Harrison), as deputy whip for the Tennessee House Republican Caucus for the 112th Tennessee General Assembly. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

TVA Storm Damage Recovery Update: Wednesday

More than 8,000 additional consumers impacted by weekend storms now have electric power restored to their homes and businesses over the past 24-hours through the combined efforts of Tennessee Valley Authority and local power company personnel working in northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky. As of noon on Wednesday, about 19,000 remain without power in the region, down from ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Officers Try To Get "Dive-Bombing" Bird Out Of House; Man Slashes Woman's Tires When She Won't Give Him A Ride

A woman on West 40th Street called police and said she had a small bird trapped inside her home that would not fly out her open door. The bird continued to "dive-bomb" toward the officer's feet or beneath a bed and fly back up and away to different high points. Attempts to detain the bird with a bag were unsuccessful. All interior doors of the residence were closed once the bird ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thanks To Judge Bean For His Service On And Off The Bench

Chattanooga City Court Judge Russell Bean will be stepping off the bench at the end of his current term. I don’t think our community realizes his value. If you could follow Judge Bean around during the week and on the weekend you’d find him at many community events, visiting sick friends in the hospital and going to funeral visitations. He even enjoys eating with his broadcasting ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No More Ds Or Fs

In California some of the largest school districts – like Los Angeles, Oakland and San Diego – are phasing out ‘D’ and ‘F’ grades in “an attempt to reengage students” and boost entry into the state’s colleges. Instead they give a child an “incomplete.” Already some school districts have switched to “pass-fail” from letter grades. “Our hope is that students begin to see schools as ... (click for more)

Sports

Chandler Has 1st Double-Double As Vols Beat USC Upstate, 96-52

Tennessee's most complete performance of the season was on display Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, as the Volunteers took down USC Upstate, 96-52. Kennedy Chandler notched his first career double-double, scoring 15 points and adding 10 assists. He became the first Volunteer this season to log 10+ assists in a game. The team compiled 29 assists, the most in a game since ... (click for more)

UTC Trio Named HERO Sports All-American

It’s that time of year. One of wonder and excitement…it’s when the All-America lists are announced. Truly, ‘tis the season. The Chattanooga Mocs boast three on the first major awards list. HERO Sports announced the teams on Tuesday with offensive lineman Cole Strange, defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell and running back Ailym Ford mention. “They’re very deserving,” Coach ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors