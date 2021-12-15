 Wednesday, December 15, 2021 41.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATTLE, KENDALL JAYMES 
3121 ROCKMEADE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING**HWY 153

BRAMLETT, FANTAZA LAKOSHA 
2606GLENWOOD PKWY APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRYANT, ELIZABETH LOUISE 
15345 HWY 11 LOT 2 TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
2417 HICKORY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37424 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041227 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DANIEL, WILLIAM HOYT 
166 NORTHPONT DALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DEBORD, JOSEPH C 
1506 DEBBIE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DONEGAN, LATERRIS 
275 OAK HILL ESTATES RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DURAN, MADISON 
350 WALSH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DURDEN, BRYCE GRAHAM 
305 WILDWOOD DR DALLAS, 30132 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ESCALON, JOEY 
1914 LAKEWOOD DR SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE 
7301 MIDFIELD DR EAST BRAINERD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FLANAGAN, DENISE VONSHELL 
1860 AVAKIAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLOYD, RICHARD MICHAEL 
309 MATT CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, TYRA DENISE 
1203 SHRIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GARCIA, ARTURO LOPEZ 
5330 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PUBLIC INTOX
RESISTING ARREST
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GARTH, DAVID ROOSEVELT 
4712 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAY, KEVIN JOHN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOX
POSS OF DRUG PARA

HARRIS, CORTINO 
1701 N.

CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HOLDER, ALICIA ALLISON 
8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 1 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000

HOPPER, DANNY M 
220 COLBER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JORDAN, JILL DENISE 
2222 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEMING, CHAD EDWARD 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGG ASSAULT
COERCION OF WITNESS
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCKINNEY, ERNEST RAY 
9131 NORTH HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MCWHORTER, BEAUTIFUL S 
1808 COWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN 
725 PAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191211 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MOORE, NELSON LEE 
1000 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORER, KYREE DION 
2110 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

MORALES, TRIANO 
9331 LANCER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

OLSKEY, ROBERT TRAVIS 
3700 SHERATIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

PAINTER, ERIC WILLIAM 
804 FAIRVIEW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRESTON, KENDRA SHALANE 
6530 FRANKFORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-XANAX
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

RAY, QUINDELL 
1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE II (HYDROCODONE)

RICHIE, ARLEY GENE 
1051 COMBS TRAIL APT # 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

ROBERT, JOHN ADAM 
116 TOPAZ STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SALIU, BASHIRU ADEJINKA 
813 S GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374120000 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JASON EUGENE 
1135 CRANMORE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR

TERRELL, KARA LYNN 
86 GREENMEADOW LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VANDERWEIDE, MICHAEL SHANE 
4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 104 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION METH

WATSON, TONETTA RENEE 
1105 ARLINGTON AVE APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT

WILKEY, JAMES 
192 LAKECREST DRIVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WILLIAMS, TERRANCE JEREMAL 
2204 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

YANCEY, GAVAYN TAYLOR 
1408 BETHUNE ST ROSSVILLE, 307412231 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE


