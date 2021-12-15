Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATTLE, KENDALL JAYMES

3121 ROCKMEADE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING**HWY 153



BRAMLETT, FANTAZA LAKOSHA

2606GLENWOOD PKWY APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRYANT, ELIZABETH LOUISE

15345 HWY 11 LOT 2 TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY

2417 HICKORY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37424

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN

HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041227

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DANIEL, WILLIAM HOYT

166 NORTHPONT DALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DEBORD, JOSEPH C

1506 DEBBIE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DONEGAN, LATERRIS

275 OAK HILL ESTATES RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DURAN, MADISON

350 WALSH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DURDEN, BRYCE GRAHAM

305 WILDWOOD DR DALLAS, 30132

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ESCALON, JOEY

1914 LAKEWOOD DR SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE



FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE

7301 MIDFIELD DR EAST BRAINERD, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FLANAGAN, DENISE VONSHELL

1860 AVAKIAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FLOYD, RICHARD MICHAEL

309 MATT CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOSTER, TYRA DENISE

1203 SHRIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GARCIA, ARTURO LOPEZ

5330 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

PUBLIC INTOX

RESISTING ARREST

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GARTH, DAVID ROOSEVELT

4712 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRAY, KEVIN JOHN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOX

POSS OF DRUG PARA



HARRIS, CORTINO

1701 N.

CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGHENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)HOLDER, ALICIA ALLISON8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 1 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000HOPPER, DANNY M220 COLBER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JORDAN, JILL DENISE2222 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEMING, CHAD EDWARDHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGG ASSAULTCOERCION OF WITNESSRETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCKINNEY, ERNEST RAY9131 NORTH HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MCWHORTER, BEAUTIFUL S1808 COWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN725 PAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191211Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMOORE, NELSON LEE1000 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORER, KYREE DION2110 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYMORALES, TRIANO9331 LANCER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYOLSKEY, ROBERT TRAVIS3700 SHERATIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONPAINTER, ERIC WILLIAM804 FAIRVIEW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRESTON, KENDRA SHALANE6530 FRANKFORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-XANAXVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWRAY, QUINDELL1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE II (HYDROCODONE)RICHIE, ARLEY GENE1051 COMBS TRAIL APT # 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSROBERT, JOHN ADAM116 TOPAZ STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTSALIU, BASHIRU ADEJINKA813 S GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374120000Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, JASON EUGENE1135 CRANMORE RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTRTERRELL, KARA LYNN86 GREENMEADOW LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VANDERWEIDE, MICHAEL SHANE4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 104 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION METHWATSON, TONETTA RENEE1105 ARLINGTON AVE APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTWILKEY, JAMES192 LAKECREST DRIVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSWILLIAMS, TERRANCE JEREMAL2204 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEYANCEY, GAVAYN TAYLOR1408 BETHUNE ST ROSSVILLE, 307412231Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE