Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BATTLE, KENDALL JAYMES
3121 ROCKMEADE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING**HWY 153
BRAMLETT, FANTAZA LAKOSHA
2606GLENWOOD PKWY APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRYANT, ELIZABETH LOUISE
15345 HWY 11 LOT 2 TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
2417 HICKORY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37424
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041227
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DANIEL, WILLIAM HOYT
166 NORTHPONT DALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DEBORD, JOSEPH C
1506 DEBBIE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DONEGAN, LATERRIS
275 OAK HILL ESTATES RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DURAN, MADISON
350 WALSH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DURDEN, BRYCE GRAHAM
305 WILDWOOD DR DALLAS, 30132
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ESCALON, JOEY
1914 LAKEWOOD DR SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE
7301 MIDFIELD DR EAST BRAINERD, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FLANAGAN, DENISE VONSHELL
1860 AVAKIAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLOYD, RICHARD MICHAEL
309 MATT CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, TYRA DENISE
1203 SHRIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GARCIA, ARTURO LOPEZ
5330 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PUBLIC INTOX
RESISTING ARREST
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GARTH, DAVID ROOSEVELT
4712 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAY, KEVIN JOHN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOX
POSS OF DRUG PARA
HARRIS, CORTINO
1701 N.
CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HOLDER, ALICIA ALLISON
8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 1 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
HOPPER, DANNY M
220 COLBER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, JILL DENISE
2222 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEMING, CHAD EDWARD
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGG ASSAULT
COERCION OF WITNESS
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCKINNEY, ERNEST RAY
9131 NORTH HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MCWHORTER, BEAUTIFUL S
1808 COWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN
725 PAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191211
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOORE, NELSON LEE
1000 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORER, KYREE DION
2110 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
MORALES, TRIANO
9331 LANCER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
OLSKEY, ROBERT TRAVIS
3700 SHERATIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PAINTER, ERIC WILLIAM
804 FAIRVIEW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRESTON, KENDRA SHALANE
6530 FRANKFORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-XANAX
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
RAY, QUINDELL
1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE II (HYDROCODONE)
RICHIE, ARLEY GENE
1051 COMBS TRAIL APT # 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
ROBERT, JOHN ADAM
116 TOPAZ STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SALIU, BASHIRU ADEJINKA
813 S GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374120000
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JASON EUGENE
1135 CRANMORE RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
TERRELL, KARA LYNN
86 GREENMEADOW LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VANDERWEIDE, MICHAEL SHANE
4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 104 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION METH
WATSON, TONETTA RENEE
1105 ARLINGTON AVE APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
WILKEY, JAMES
192 LAKECREST DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WILLIAMS, TERRANCE JEREMAL
2204 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
YANCEY, GAVAYN TAYLOR
1408 BETHUNE ST ROSSVILLE, 307412231
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE