State Representative Greg Vital Appointed Deputy Whip

House Majority Whip Johnny Garrett, (R- Goodlettsville), named State Rep. Greg Vital, ( R-Harrison), as deputy whip for the Tennessee House Republican Caucus for the 112th Tennessee General Assembly.

“Greg Vital has quickly demonstrated his dedication and passion for Tennessee and our caucus. His efforts will support our fight to uphold our Tennessee values and he will play a critical role in assisting our caucus this upcoming session.”

As deputy whip, Vital will assist in counting votes as well as communicating with members about the Republican supermajority’s position on issues or important legislative initiatives. He will support Garrett who is the fourth-ranking officer of the House Republican Caucus.

“It is an incredible honor to be named deputy whip,” Rep. Vital said. “I am grateful for the trust Majority Whip Garrett has placed in me to serve in this important leadership role. It comes with important duties and I look forward to working hard for Tennesseans this upcoming session.”



Rep. Vital joins Deputy Whips Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough; Tandy Darby, R-Greenfield; John Gillespie, R-Memphis; Tim Hicks, R-Gray; Eddie Mannis, R-Knoxville; Lowell Russell, R-Vonore; Todd Warner, R-Chapel Hill.



Rep. Vital lives in Harrison and serves the 29th House District in the Tennessee House of Representatives which includes part of Hamilton County.

