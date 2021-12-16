Police Blotter: Son Puts His Intoxicated Mother Out On The Side Of The Interstate; Woman Says Friend Gave Her Counterfeit Money

Multiple people called police and said there was a white female standing along the right shoulder on I-24 westbound at mile marker 180. People were concerned that she was going to get struck by a vehicle. Police spoke with the woman and identified her. She was extremely intoxicated and could not stand without assistance. The woman said her son had dropped her off on the side of the interstate and left her. The woman was given a ride back to her residence on South Quail Lane.

* * *



Police responded to the service center and spoke with a man who said he made a recent inquiry into getting a credit increase on his American Express account. The man said he was notified that a charge-off was on his credit report and he did not create that account. The account created was through FingerHut in 2014. The man said his car was broken into back in 2013 and his Social Security card had been taken. There is no suspect information and he needed a police report to refute the charge to his credit. Police will continue to investigate this further.



* * *



An officer saw a Kia Optima with a broken right brake light in the area of Wilcox Boulevard and Roanoke Avenue. The officer initiated blue lights in the 2300 block of Camden Street when the suspect’s car began to accelerate at a high rate of speed towards North Chamberlain Avenue. The car turned northbound on North Chamberlain, then eastbound on Hiwassee Street towards the Wilcox Boulevard tunnel. Charlie team officers also observed the vehicle traveling eastbound on Shallowford Road, going in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle registration owner was identified by police.



* * *



A Home Depot employee at 7421 Commons Blvd. told police a white male attempted to walk out of the store with a $25 T-shirt. The employee was able to get the item back when the man fled the scene. At this time officers are unable to identify the suspect.



* * *



A man on 6th Avenue told police he came home and believed his girlfriend/roommate had a man over while he was at work. Police checked the house and did not find anything.

* * *



A woman on Arlington Avenue told police she wanted a man to leave because he was bothering her. The officer spoke with the man who said he had been staying at this address and that he wasn't bothering anyone. The woman appeared to be intoxicated and not making any sense. Both agreed to separate and would resolve their issues in the morning. Later police responded back to this address and transported the man to another residence on Arlington Terrace without incident.



* * *



A woman on North Concord Road said she received an email with a receipt for the purchase of a Macbook. The woman said she did not purchase a Macbook and showed the police the number at the bottom of the email. Police saw the email and noticed that the email appeared to be a scam. Police called the number and the person who answered the phone spoke poor English. The person on the phone said he worked for PayPal but could not access the account until he received cash. Police hung up the phone and informed the woman the email was a scam and to not contact the number on the email and to not respond to similar emails.



* * *



A man on Osborne Drive said his roommate and her boyfriend were in a verbal disorder which resulted in the boyfriend taking money from the roommate prior to leaving in his car. When police arrived, the officer attempted to speak to the roommate but she refused to speak with police. The officer asked if she would like a report, if she was injured, or needed police for any matter. She said, “No.” The roommate also refused to provide her personal information and asked the officer to leave. The officer was able to gather the roommate’s information as well as her boyfriend's using previous reports.



* * *



While searching the area for a disorder at Chick-fil-a at 5830 Brainerd Road, police noted two people who appeared to be struggling with a shopping cart of items. Police made contact with the man and woman who both said they had not observed or been in a disorder. The man said he and the woman were in a relationship and usually hung out along Shallowford Road.



* * *



A man on Dee Drive wanted to retrieve his items from inside the home. He said he was in an argument with his mother at this location and didn't want any further issues. The officer spoke with the mother who said he couldn't retrieve his items that night. The woman started to get upset that police were called and said her son could come back tomorrow for his items. The man left to stay with a friend for the night.



* * *



A woman on North Kelley Street said her van was taken by a woman and was unaware she may have taken it. The woman said she does not want to press charges, just wants her van back in one piece. She does not have any tag information at this time. Police drove through the area but were unable to locate anything.

* * *



Police responded to a disorder at Hampton Inn at 74 Starview Lane. Upon arrival police spoke with a Hampton Inn employee who said a woman was attempting to get a room but could not because she would not provide an identification or a credit card. The female refused to identify herself to police and left the scene.



* * *



A man at the McDonalds at 5440 Highway 153 said he had gone into the restaurant for about 10 minutes and when he returned outside his father's 2010 Ford Escape had been stolen. The man said he had left the car running and unlocked while he went into McDonalds. The man said the only identifiable characteristics of the vehicle were that it had a handicap placard on the rearview mirror and a pink slipper sticker on the back windshield. The man said he did not have any suspect information. Police notified NCIC of the stolen vehicle. He said he would call police back if he's able to locate the vehicle or have the title company track it.



* * *



There was a suspicious person behind Jimmy Johns at 330 Frazier Ave. When police arrived, the officer spoke with a man who said he had been outside since 4 a.m. waiting for his roommate to get off work. The officer asked why he was waiting outside in the cold and he said that he was knocking dead branches off trees. The officer asked if he needed police help and if he was okay, and he said no, and that he was okay.



* * *



An officer responded to the Community Kitchen at 727 East 11th St. for a person who had been in the bathroom for a long time. Employees said they wanted police to escort the man from the building. Once on scene the officer spoke with a man who identified himself, but wasn’t sure of his birthday. He also provided a Social Security number. The man would not open his eyes and said he sustained an injury in the Vietnam War. Given the birthday and the war ending in 1975, it is highly unlikely. The man said he had identification on him but it was unable to be located. The man had not committed any crimes nor argued the fact of being asked to leave the property. The officer searched using the information provided for the man, but was unable to locate him in the police system.



* * *



A man was sitting on the guardrail at the intersection of Cummings at Birmingham Highway. The officer did not see him walking in and out of traffic, he was just resting in the sun. He was warned about his reported behavior, but he denied any actions in the street.



* * *



A man on Glendale Road said he was allowing a homeless white male to stay on the property. He said he told the man to get his stuff and leave last night. The man said the suspect stole several items from his vehicle. He said that the man was seen stealing the items by another resident at the location. No information was provided for the witness. No information could be found for the homeless man.



* * *



A man on 2nd Avenue told police he had numerous packages delivered to his house. He had a friend go to his house to get the packages and when he got there, all of the packages had been stolen. All items have a collective value of $1,133.91. The 2005 Honda CBR600RR chassis has been entered into NCIC. The items included a MSI GF63 laptop - $499, Rubbermaid cookware - $7, Atomi showerhead - $25, Squishmallows Kids Smores Slippers - $9.50, Squishmallows Kids Teal Cat Slippers - $9.50, Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard - $79, PowerXL Air Fryer Home Pro - $69, and 2005 Honda CBR600RR chassis - $435.91.



* * *



An employee with Dollar General at 7345 Lee Hwy. said a woman was released from her position about a month ago and still has the keys to the store. The employee said the woman had the keys due to her position at the store. She has attempted to contact the woman multiple times but she keeps coming up with excuses why she cannot return the keys. The employee said she wanted the police to go to her address and see if she will give the keys to the police. Police informed the employee the woman’s address was outside jurisdiction and she would need to contact Catoosa County Sheriff's department for disorder prevention if she wanted to attempt to get the keys back.



* * *



Police were called to the Baymont at 7017 on Shallowford Road where a woman said her friend gave her counterfeit money. The woman said she sold her friend a silver ring. He came to her residence and bought the ring with cash. The woman said after a few hours she looked at the bills given to her by her friend and discovered that they were counterfeit. The woman said she notified her friend and she allowed him several hours to give her another form of payment. The woman showed the officer a series of text messages that she said were from her friend. He explains he will give her another form of payment. The officer was unable to confirm the phone number she was texting belonged to her friend. Furthermore, the text messages did not confirm that her friend knowingly gave her counterfeit bills (two twenties and two tens). The officer also was not able to verify the ring that was sold to the man. The text messages do not confirm the sale of the ring. The woman said she would provide evidence of the conversation between her and the man, however, she has not provided that information. The bills have been placed into property at this time.