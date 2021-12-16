DPD Investigating Theft Of Money From Local Banks

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used stolen bank account information and a fake ID to steal $7,500 from a woman’s bank account. The suspect was recorded on surveillance cameras at local bank branches and despite wearing a COVID mask, she is still recognizable.The incident happened in early November. The victim, who lives in Palm Harbor, Florida, contacted the Dalton Police Department after learning that $7,500 had been withdrawn from her savings account at two Regions bank locations here.An investigation determined that a woman withdrew the money from the victim’s accounts, first in a $3,500 withdrawal from the West Walnut Avenue location and then a second $4,000 withdrawal from the East Walnut location. Investigators spoke to bank employees who had contact with the suspect and determined that the suspect had a fake Florida ID with the victim’s name and information on it. The suspect also was able to answer several security questions from the victim’s account to complete the transactions.The suspect is a Black female with shoulder-length dark hair. She wore a gray zipper hoodie under a tan jacket with blue jeans. The suspect was traveling as a passenger in a white four-door Toyota Camry. Pictures of the suspect and the vehicle are included with this report.Anyone who recognizes this woman or who has information on this case is asked to please contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, extension 9-280.