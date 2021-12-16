 Thursday, December 16, 2021 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

DPD Investigating Theft Of Money From Local Banks

Thursday, December 16, 2021

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used stolen bank account information and a fake ID to steal $7,500 from a woman’s bank account. The suspect was recorded on surveillance cameras at local bank branches and despite wearing a COVID mask, she is still recognizable. 
 
The incident happened in early November. The victim, who lives in Palm Harbor, Florida, contacted the Dalton Police Department after learning that $7,500 had been withdrawn from her savings account at two Regions bank locations here.
An investigation determined that a woman withdrew the money from the victim’s accounts, first in a $3,500 withdrawal from the West Walnut Avenue location and then a second $4,000 withdrawal from the East Walnut location.  Investigators spoke to bank employees who had contact with the suspect and determined that the suspect had a fake Florida ID with the victim’s name and information on it. The suspect also was able to answer several security questions from the victim’s account to complete the transactions.
 
The suspect is a Black female with shoulder-length dark hair. She wore a gray zipper hoodie under a tan jacket with blue jeans. The suspect was traveling as a passenger in a white four-door Toyota Camry. Pictures of the suspect and the vehicle are included with this report. 

Anyone who recognizes this woman or who has information on this case is asked to please contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, extension 9-280.

Police Blotter: Son Puts His Intoxicated Mother Out On The Side Of The Interstate; Woman Says Friend Gave Her Counterfeit Money

DPD Investigating Theft Of Money From Local Banks

Opinion

Thankful Emissions Testing Is Ending

Thanks to the wonderful folks at the chattanoogan.com for reporting that emissions testing— and its forced, face-to-face and senseless $9 encounters, are finally coming to an end on Jan. 14, 2022. Thirty days and counting. To the emissions testing facilities: don’t let the door hit you in the tail pipe on the way out. Michael Mallen (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Last Day Of School

AUTHOR’S NOTE: It was well over 40 years ago when I first wrote, “The Last Day of School.” And in every year since I’ve gotten notes and phone calls from people all over who have become infatuated by the story. It has been reprinted in teachers’ manuals, education textbooks, church bulletins and everywhere you might imagine. We also reprint it in something of a holiday tradition ... (click for more)

Sports

Great Effort Not Enough For Chattanooga Women

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs came ohsoclose to winning a college basketball game at McKenzie Arena, but unfortunately, close doesn’t count in places other than horseshoes and hand grenades. It was the same song, eighth straight verse for the Chattanooga women as they played their hearts out and had chances to prevail, but lost another game by double figures. The Cincinnati Bearcats ... (click for more)

Belmont Has Big 1st Half To Defeat Chattanooga, 67-58

Behind 23 points from Ben Sheppard , Belmont University men's basketball defeated Chattanooga, 76-68, Wednesday from the Curb Event Center. In a meeting of two of the nation's top programs outside the power conferences, Belmont earned the victory over a Chattanooga program ranked No. 31 in the NCAA NET rankings and picked to win the Southern Conference. After Silvio De Sousa ... (click for more)


