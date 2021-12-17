40-Year-Old Boynton Terrace Man Charged With Shooting Another Man In The Face

A 40-year-old Boynton Terrace man has been charged with shooting another man in the face in an incident on Nov. 2.

Jonathon Mintell Ray is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and two gun counts.

Police said Ray and his wife, Nikki, were on the front porch of the victim's residence on W. 12th Street Court. The victim said Ray and his wife were arguing and Ray pushed his wife.

The victim said he then pushed Ray, who produced a handgun and fired at him. The shot grazed his face.

He said Ray fired a second shot as he went inside to get away from Ray.

After the shooting, he said Ray left in one direction and his wife the other.

Police made the arrest after a person who was inside gave testimony and after the victim picked Ray from a photo lineup.