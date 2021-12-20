Rush Of Candidates Pick Up Qualifying Petitions For Major County Election Next Year

A host of politicians anxious to get going on next year's big county election were at the election office early Monday morning.

It was the first day candidates could pick up for the election, which includes county mayor, County Commission, the judges and constitutional offices.

Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley, county mayor contenders, were among the first to show up. Weston Wamp has also announced that he is running for the post being vacated by Jim Coppinger.

Austin Garrett, candidate to replace Sheriff Jim Hammond, also was in line.

A number of longtime county officials want to return for another term. Among those at the office early were County Clerk Bill Knowles, Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry, Trustee Bill Hullander, Register of Deeds Marc Gravitt, Juvenile Judge Rob Philyaw, Circuit Judge JB Bennett, Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler, as well as Chancellor Jeff Atherton

This is the list of candidates who have picked up papers:

County Mayor

Matt Hullander (R)

Sebrena Smedley (R)

Weston Wamp (R)

County Commission

District 1 - Randy Fairbanks (R)

District 1 - Hubert Shipley, Jr. (R)

District 1 - Stacy Swallows (R)

District 2 - Chip Baker (R)

District 3 - Greg Martin (R)

District 5 - Greg Beck (D)

District 8 - Tucker McClendon (R)

District 9 - Steve Highlander (R)

District 10 - Jeffrey Eversole (R)

District 10 - Dean Moorhouse (R)

District 11 - Joseph Graham (R)

District 11 - Sean Nix (D)

School Board

District 8 - Sandy Norris Smith (D)

District 9 - Gary Kuehn (R)

District 11 - Virginia Anne Manson (R)

Sheriff

Austin Garrett (R)

Circuit Court Judge

Division 1 - J B Bennett (R)

Division 2 - Mike Dumitru (R)

Division 2 - Jim Exum (R)

Division 3 - Marie Williams (R)

Division 4 - Kyle Hedrick (R)

Criminal Court Judge

Division 1 - Barry Steelman (R)

Division 3 - Amanda Dunn (R)

Division 3 - Boyd Patterson (R)

Chattanooga Judge

Division 1 - Sherry Paty

Juvenile Court Judge

Robert Philyaw (R)

County Clerk

Bill Knowles (R)

George Ryan Love (D)

Juvenile Court Clerk

Gary Behler (R)

Chancellor

Part 1 - Pam McNutt Fleenor (R)

Part 2 - Jeffrey Atherton (R)



Circuit Court Clerk

Larry Henry (R)

Register of Deeds

Marc Gravitt (R)

District Attorney

Neal Pinkston (R)

Coty Wamp (R)

County Trustee

Bill Hullander (R)