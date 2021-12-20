 Monday, December 20, 2021 47.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 7 More COVID Deaths And 221 New Cases; Tennessee Has 26 More Deaths

Monday, December 20, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported seven more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 221 new positive cases, up from 101 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 67,522. The death total is now at 744.

It is reported the deaths were three men and four women; four white, two black and one Asian; one age 31-40, four age 51-60, one age 61-70 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 88 in Hamilton County - up from 69 on Friday. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 41 Hamilton County inpatients and 15 patients are in ICU, down from 17 on Friday. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 65,366, which is 97 percent. There are 1,412 active cases, up from 1,274 on Friday.

Tennessee reported 1,391 new cases on Monday, for a total of 1,354,367 coronavirus cases. 

There were 26 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Monday, for a total of 18,054.

The state currently has 1,108 people hospitalized from the virus, 34 more than the day before.

The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 11.013 million.

There have been 1,313,805 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county, last updated Friday:

Bledsoe County:  3,604 cases, up 4; 28 deaths, up 1

Bradley County:  23,188 cases, up 80; 249 deaths

Grundy County: 2,987 cases, up 6; 47 deaths, up 1

Marion County: 5,996 cases, up 13; 78 deaths, up 1

McMinn County: 10,994 cases, up 23; 152 deaths

Meigs County: 2,311 cases, up 12; 33 deaths

Polk County: 3,331 cases, up 9; 37 deaths

Rhea County: 7,304 cases, up 14; 102 deaths

Sequatchie County: 3,133 cases, up 11; 44 deaths, up 2

Knox County: 83,187 cases, up 281; 997 deaths, up 4

Davidson County: 127,738 cases, up 743; 1,245 deaths, up 9

Shelby County: 152,105 cases, up 1,047; 2,435 deaths, up 4


