Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADU-BOAHENE, ISAAC KOJO

7197 Flagridge Dr Ooltewah, 373638389

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BELL, REGINALD

69 W 27TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ESTILL, JESSE RICHARD

2039 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS BURNING



ESTRADA, RAMON EMILIO

173 HANKS BND DALTON, 307213397

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.





OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEGOODINE, LAWRENCE FOSTERPO BOX 80752 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD ABUSECHILD ABUSEHADEN, TYREICK RESHAW2611 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045622Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HALL, TREVOR LYNN5032 HIGHWAY 230 CROSSVILLE, 37140Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSHASKINS, MARCUS DEWAYNE720 HURTT DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDISORDERLY CONDUCTHOLLOWAY, JEREMIAH LEE129 E LEGION CIR PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIKAJDIC, ALEN4935 TOPROYAL LN JACKSONVILLE, 32277Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTLAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)LOWE, ADRAIN5134 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMANGHANE, KEATON2703 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTATUTORY RAPESOLICITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANSMORGAN, DANIEL LEE207 SPEARS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHMORGAN, STEVEN L3225 PLAZA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374191527Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLENCEREED, CHARLES LEE2699 KIUKA ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)RIGGINS, SHEDRICK LAVONNE1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERODEN, JAMES CAMERON6820 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTSHERER, CARLY MANE7288 LAKESHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000SMITH, NADA ELTOUBY2320 HAMILTON AVENUE APT 2 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARSTOREY, KENDALL DAUNTAE4409 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434745Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESTINOCO, MARTHA LETICIA809 FOREST DALE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETODD, TERRELL RAY4110 N MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)WAIGHT, DEKARI ZION2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTYWARD, SEAN WILLIAM137 BARNARD CIRCLE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTWEBB, SIERRA MICHELLE915 S SEMINOLE DR #45 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO SELL