Hamilton County Reports No New COVID Deaths And 148 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 148 new positive cases, down from 221 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 67,670. The death total is 744.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 94 in Hamilton County - up from 88 on Monday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 39 Hamilton County inpatients and 20 patients are in ICU, up from 15 on Monday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 65,465, which is 97 percent.

There are 1,461 active cases, up from 1,412 on Monday.