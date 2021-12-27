 Tuesday, December 28, 2021 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

19 More COVID Deaths In Hamilton County Due To Backlog Of Reporting; State Has 164 More Deaths

Monday, December 27, 2021

The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting a large increase in the number of deaths for Hamilton County residents on Monday. This is due to the review of death certificates by the Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner which has resulted in these additional deaths being identified.

This backlog largely coincided with the delta surge, and the majority of these deaths occurred since Aug. 1.

The data on the Health Department’s data webpage will reflect these additional deaths accordingly as their data is updated over the next few days.

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 19 more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 248 new positive cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 68,617. The death total is 772.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 113 in Hamilton County. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 56 Hamilton County inpatients and 28 patients are in ICU. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 66,005, which is 96 percent. There are 1,840 active cases.

Tennessee reported 1,313 new cases on Monday, for a total of 1,382,121 coronavirus cases. 

There were 164 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Monday, for a total of 20,613.

The state currently has 1,192 people hospitalized from the virus, 59 more than the day before.

The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 11.124 million.

There have been 1,323,495 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 96 percent.

Here are the numbers by county, last updated Friday:

Bledsoe County:  3,632 cases, up 13; 37 deaths

Bradley County:  23,403 cases, up 100; 316 deaths, up 7

Grundy County: 3,012 cases, up 8; 64 deaths

Marion County: 6,059 cases, up 38; 110 deaths, up 3

McMinn County: 11,047 cases, up 43; 196 deaths, up 3

Meigs County: 2,333 cases, up 5; 45 deaths, up 2

Polk County: 3,351 cases, up 1; 50 deaths

Rhea County: 7,361 cases, up 23; 127 deaths, up 4

Sequatchie County: 3,176 cases, up 20; 58 deaths, down 2

Knox County: 84,190 cases, up 534; 1,061 deaths, up 12

Davidson County: 132,033 cases, up 2,431; 1,355 deaths, up 105

Shelby County: 159,425 cases, up 4,695; 2,689 deaths, up 26


December 28, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 27, 2021

Georgia Has 23,064 New Coronavirus Cases And 38 More Deaths

December 27, 2021

Routine Business Check Ends With Felony Arrest In Cleveland


Opinion

Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coach's Wisdom

When my copy of The Epoch Times is delivered each week, I scan it quickly, scribbling short notes over the stories I want to return to, and then I read a wonderful newspaper. One of my favorite stops is called “Dear Next Generation” where readers share “advice to our young readers” and these are always delicious. With my sports background, I was particularly drawn to “Lessons Learned ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Can't Keep Pace With #7 Lady Vols; Fall 91-41 in Knoxville

The UTC Mocs could not keep pace with the #7 Lady Vols and suffered a 50-point loss on Monday night in Knoxville. Tennessee improves to 11-1, including 7-1 at home, just before entering SEC Conference play. The Mocs slide to 2-12. The Lady Vols, substituting freely through much of the contest, led 22-5 at the quarter, then 43-19 at halftime. They were ahead 71-28 at the end ... (click for more)

Fulkerson Double-Double Fuels Vols To Win Over #6 Arizona

On a night when he matched the program record for games played, super senior John Fulkerson posted a double-double to lead 19th-ranked Tennessee to a 77-73 victory against No. 6 Arizona in front of a raucous crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday. The Kingsport, Tennessee, native scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed 10 boards while adding two assists in 30 minutes ... (click for more)


