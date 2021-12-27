19 More COVID Deaths In Hamilton County Due To Backlog Of Reporting; State Has 164 More Deaths

The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting a large increase in the number of deaths for Hamilton County residents on Monday. This is due to the review of death certificates by the Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner which has resulted in these additional deaths being identified.

This backlog largely coincided with the delta surge, and the majority of these deaths occurred since Aug. 1.

The data on the Health Department’s data webpage will reflect these additional deaths accordingly as their data is updated over the next few days.

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 19 more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 248 new positive cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 68,617. The death total is 772.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 113 in Hamilton County. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 56 Hamilton County inpatients and 28 patients are in ICU.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 66,005, which is 96 percent. There are 1,840 active cases.



Tennessee reported 1,313 new cases on Monday, for a total of 1,382,121 coronavirus cases.



There were 164 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Monday, for a total of 20,613.



The state currently has 1,192 people hospitalized from the virus, 59 more than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 11.124 million.



There have been 1,323,495 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 96 percent.



Here are the numbers by county, last updated Friday:



Bledsoe County: 3,632 cases, up 13; 37 deaths



Bradley County: 23,403 cases, up 100; 316 deaths, up 7

Grundy County: 3,012 cases, up 8; 64 deaths



Marion County: 6,059 cases, up 38; 110 deaths, up 3



McMinn County: 11,047 cases, up 43; 196 deaths, up 3



Meigs County: 2,333 cases, up 5; 45 deaths, up 2



Polk County: 3,351 cases, up 1; 50 deaths



Rhea County: 7,361 cases, up 23; 127 deaths, up 4



Sequatchie County: 3,176 cases, up 20; 58 deaths, down 2



Knox County: 84,190 cases, up 534; 1,061 deaths, up 12



Davidson County: 132,033 cases, up 2,431; 1,355 deaths, up 105



Shelby County: 159,425 cases, up 4,695; 2,689 deaths, up 26