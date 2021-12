Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, RODERICK L

7900 LONG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER $1,000



ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS

8 STONECREST DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON

206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



BAILEY, EDGAR JR

222 SHAWNEE TRAILS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARTLEY, MEGAN DANIELLE

206 ALEXANDER AVENUE LYNDALL, 30147

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE

717 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOLDING, DAMIEN PHILIP

7253 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO

2013 ROLLINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BURNETTE, BRANDY NICOLE1203 INDIAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSBUTTS, JIMMY LEE254 GLENWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374041744Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCARTWRIGHT, JAMES BRYAN7104 RIDGESTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DANIELS, WILLIE RAYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSTALKINGFALSE REPORTSEASLEY, MICHAEL ORLANDO5308 UPSHIRE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEGURLEY, JAMES1515 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNHART, COLTON CAIN370 CO RD 197 FLAT ROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HEARD, BRIAN LATRENT3446 CR 265 SECTION, 35771Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000HENDERSON, TIMOTHY1719 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHICKS, BURLA ANN411 MONEY TREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374053042Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)HIXSON, CHARLES RICHARD9816 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37377Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1000JETT, CHRISTY KAY46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JIMENEZ, MIGUEL3577 6TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, TREY120 SOUTH ST MARTS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYKAMLEITNER, WOLFGANG182 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVE APT 1 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KAUFMANN, LONNIE RAY1201 BOTTON DRIVE APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ARSONKNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE2710 TAYLOR ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LONGWITH, CRYSTAL MARIE587 W JACKSON AVE SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOONEY, EZEKIAL GLENDOWA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMANLEY, LARRY R7 WATTS STREET DAYTON, 45403Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCDANIEL, KRISTA CHEYENNE1160 ST HWY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37338Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDMELHORN, AUTUMN D512 PAGE DR MOUNT JULIET, 37122Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MINTON, PATRICIA KAY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE215 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROCKHOLT, PHILLIP LAMAR155 SUMMIT DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TATE, ERICA RENEA663 WINDOW ROCK ROAD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTHOMPSON, JESSE SEABRON2006 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTHOMPSON, STEPHANIE MARIE102 LAURELWOOD CIR ROSSVILLE, 307415201Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION (FENTANYL)WEBB, JENNIFER REBECCA1235 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWHITE, FREDHOMELESS CASA GRANDE, 85222Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL1216 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023839Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULT