 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 67.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Potent Storms To Reignite Severe Weather Dangers In Southeast

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 - by AccuWeather
Less than three weeks after a historic tornado outbreak devastated portions of the central and southern United States, more rounds of severe weather, that includes the risk of tornadoes, will target parts of the regions during the final days of 2021 and the start of 2022.

Barely 24 hours after a storm brought heavy snow to part of the Midwest, the first of two new storms will swing across the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley into Wednesday night. The storm will create an overabundance of warm, moist air from northern Louisiana to southern Kentucky, which will serve as a perfect environment for thunderstorms to erupt and become severe.

The first storms will fire Wednesday afternoon in parts of Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, northwestern Mississippi and western Tennessee then progress eastward toward central Alabama, northern Georgia and middle and eastern Tennessee Wednesday night.

“The main threat from these storms will be flash flooding and damaging winds, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde cautioned, adding that there can also be isolated tornadoes and hail late Wednesday.

Any thunderstorm will arrive with the potential to produce significant rainfall in a short amount of time.
Too much rain too quickly can lead to the development of flash flooding, which can turn dangerous quickly for anyone in its path.

In addition to heavy rainfall, any stronger storm can produce locally damaging winds on the order of 50-60 mph. Winds of this magnitude can lead to tree damage and sporadic power outages out at midweek.

Areas likely in the path of these potentially feisty storms include cities like Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Tupelo, Mississippi; Birmingham, Alabama; and Atlanta. Travelers on portions of interstates 20, 40, 55 and 65 will also need to keep alert as weather conditions can change rapidly. Since some of the storms will occur well after dark, there will be an added danger to motorists and people at home or at work. A means to monitor weather bulletins is strongly recommended.

This latest threat of potential severe weather comes just over two weeks after a prolific tornado outbreak left entire towns in ruins and at least 92 people dead, according to The Associated Press.

The outbreak, which occurred on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, produced at least 66 confirmed tornadoes. According to AccuWeather Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers, the tornadoes are expected to cost about $18 billion in total damage and economic loss.

Cleanup efforts are still underway, especially in places like Mayfield, Kentucky, where damage was extensive. In locations impacted by the strongest of the tornadoes, entire homes were blown off foundations, buildings crumbled and infrastructure was turned to rubble.

While the strongest storms at midweek are expected to remain south of the hardest-hit areas, any rain or wind will be enough to hinder cleanup efforts for a time.

After a relatively quiet Thursday, a larger and even more powerful storm will swing out of the Western states and slice northeastward over the central U.S. by this weekend. This second round may include much of the area hit in early December and extend well beyond the area forecast to be hit into Wednesday night.

Storms are likely to hold off during most of the daylight hours on Friday. However, during Friday evening, the thunderstorms are forecast to erupt and rapidly turn severe from the Red River Valley of Texas and Oklahoma to the middle Mississippi and Ohio valleys and progress eastward into the Tennessee Valley during the nighttime hours on New Year’s Eve.

The severe storms and perhaps the tornado risk may continue through the time people finish partying for the night and into New Year’s Day from portions of the southern Appalachians to the central Gulf coast.

The same storm will produce a swath of accumulating snow from portions of the central Plains to the Great Lakes region during the first part of this weekend. The storm will also bring a rapid plunge in temperature that can cause some wet areas to turn into a sheet of ice.

December 29, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

December 29, 2021

Fire Contained To Porch At East Ridge Residence

December 29, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A fire was contained to the porch of a home in East Ridge early Wednesday morning. East Ridge Fire and Police responded to a reported residential fire at 2016 Tombras Ave. at 3:52 a.m. Upon ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN 3449 HALL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Fire Contained To Porch At East Ridge Residence

A fire was contained to the porch of a home in East Ridge early Wednesday morning. East Ridge Fire and Police responded to a reported residential fire at 2016 Tombras Ave. at 3:52 a.m. Upon arrival, we found that the occupant had extinguished a small fire on the attached porch of the residence. Fire crews conducted salvage, overhaul operations, and checked for fire extension. ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Political Wish List For 2022

Happy New Year, Y’all. Please let 2022 be a better year for our country and local community, because I truly love these Appalachian hills and river town - or southern Appalachian periphery to be geographically correct. I am optimistic that 2022 will be a better time for local businesses that darn near lost it all - some did lose it all, and for the children of this community. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "An Absolute Disgrace"

With two more days remaining in what has been an unbelievably bloody year in the Windy City, it is now official: Murders in Chicago have hit a 25-year high and Keith Thornton, a heroic dispatcher, just made a viral video that lays the blame squarely in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s lap. “This lady is disgraceful!” Thornton’s quick thinking this summer saved the lives of two officers and ... (click for more)

Sports

#14 Tennessee Takes On #19 Alabama On The Road On Wednesday Night

The 14th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team is set to open conference play, traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 19 Alabama Wednesday at 9 p.m. Fans can catch Wednesday's game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch . Karl Ravech (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analysis) will ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Coach Burrows Wants To Continue UT Series Despite Lopsided Game

Chattanooga and Tennessee played a women’s basketball game Monday night for the first time since 2015. Mocs coach Katie Burrows hopes it’s not the last time for a while. “I would like to continue this, Tennessee and Chattanooga playing each other in some capacity,” she said after UT’s 91-41 victory. “I think it’s fun for the players and a nice quick buzz up the road and maybe ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors