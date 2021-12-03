Home On Thatcher Road Damaged By Fire Thursday Night

 Friday, December 3, 2021 54.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Friday, December 3, 2021

A home on Thatcher Road was damaged by fire Thursday night.

The homeowner arrived home to find his garage full of smoke. At 8 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting the fire at 1414 Thatcher Road. The Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department and Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to the scene reporting heavy smoke showing throughout the house and fire in the kitchen. Firefighters extinguished the fire within minutes.

The homeowner explained to fire officials when he opened the garage door he saw heavy smoke pouring out. He immediately ran into the house to find fire behind the stove in the kitchen. He used a fire extinguisher to knock the fire down but was unable to extinguish it due to the heavy smoke in the house.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

Sequoyah VFD officials reported the fire started in the kitchen and appears to have started by the electrical outlet behind the stove. 

Damages are estimated at $50,000. The homeowners will be staying with family.


