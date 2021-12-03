 Friday, December 3, 2021 67.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Cleveland High's Principal O’Bryan Named 2021-2022 East Grand Division Principal Of The Year

Friday, December 3, 2021
From left, Autumn O'Bryan, Hal Taylor, Leneda Laing and Dr. Russell Dyer
From left, Autumn O'Bryan, Hal Taylor, Leneda Laing and Dr. Russell Dyer

Dr. Russell Dyer, director of Cleveland City Schools, announces that Mrs. Autumn O’Bryan, principal of Cleveland High School, has been named the 2021-2022 Tennessee Department of Education East Grand Division Principal of the Year at a ceremony in Nashville on Thursday.

Mrs. O’Bryan is one of three Grand Division winners in the Tennessee Principal of the Year selection process. The Tennessee Principal of the Year is awarded annually to a school leader for outstanding service in education and exceptional leadership that drives overall improvements in his or her school.

To qualify, candidates must have a minimum of one year of experience as a principal and a minimum of three years of experience in public schools. In addition, all nominees must have a proven track record of exceptional gains in student learning.

Mrs. O’Bryan is in her 13th year with Cleveland City Schools and has served for her entire Cleveland City Schools’ career as principal of Cleveland High School. Prior to working for Cleveland City Schools, Mrs. O’Bryan spent time as a teacher and administrator in Hamilton County Schools and as the head softball coach for Lee University.

Dr. Dyer said, "Mrs. O’Bryan is very deserving of this honor. Her passion for Cleveland High School is evident in the work she does each day. It is exciting to see her honored across the State of Tennessee for making a difference at Cleveland High. Cleveland City Schools is truly home to some of the best educators in Tennessee. Today, we celebrate Mrs. O’Bryan for this outstanding achievement.”

 


