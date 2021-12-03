December 4, 2021
December 3, 2021
A Bradley County man has been sentenced to serve 80 months in federal prison after he was found with a large amount of meth.
Guy Sims appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.
On Nov. 24, ... (click for more)
You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books.
There will be 10 winners of Chattanooga in Old Photos and Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga.
To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com with note: Books Contest.
Chattanooga in Old Photos includes ... (click for more)
A woman on Fourth Avenue told police she was given a ride from 1516 E 49th St. by an unknown male to 3424 Rossville Blvd. She said that once there, the male driver exited the car and told her his girlfriend, a white female, would be driving her to Bradley County. The woman had previously sustained injuries to both legs from a motor vehicle accident and is unable to walk without ... (click for more)
Roy, sometimes I think I envy your uncanny ability to compartmentalize, draw bright lines and to simply conclude that thing one is good and thing two is bad.
No electric vehicle for you. In Roy’s universe: Batteries are bad. Gasoline is good.
My 30+ years of practicing environmental law and addressing legacy environmental impacts have proved otherwise.
As the Eagles ... (click for more)
Three separate times this week I’ve been asked by younger people, “Who was Bobby Hoppe?” Answer: Probably the best football player in the history of Chattanooga. Another: “Did you ever meet Bobby Hoppe?” I sure did … many times, Bobby was really nice to me. Another: “Did Bobby actually murder some guy when he was playing at Auburn?” Yes, and it is quite a story.
AN ESPN documentary ... (click for more)
A new era begins for the boys in blue. Chattanooga Football Club is proud to announce that Rod Underwood will be the next Sporting Director and Head Coach for the men’s first team. Underwood is a seasoned coaching veteran, managing at every level of American soccer as well as professional clubs in Sierra Leone and Jamaica. The Atlanta native is looking forward to hitting the ground ... (click for more)
The Tennessee Vols bounced back from a sputtering start in their previous game and routed Presbyterian on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
One night later, the Tennessee Lady Vols showed more scoring depth in beating Tennessee Tech.
Both teams made progress, which arguably is as important now as results. This portion of a basketball season is crucial for sorting ... (click for more)