Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Proclamation Honoring The Lighthouse Collective

a. MR-2021-0188 Ethan Collier Construction c/o WS Renew, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an existing sewer easement located in the 1600 block of South Watkins Street, Tax Map No.

156F-A-001, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)b. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 32, Article II, by adding a new Section 32-45, Structures, Obstruction or Vandalism of Posted City Critical Infrastructure.Transportationc. MR-2021-0180 ASA Engineering on behalf of Boyd Buchanan School (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an opened right-of-way located at 4600 Maria Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)d. MR-2021-0187 Hopkins Surveying Group on behalf of Don Duff/Travis Hulsey Co. Trustees (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning two unopened alleyways in the 6000 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Interim Administrator of Economic Development to enter into an Artwork Donation Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga to accept the “Ed Johnson Memorial” valued at $1,121,439.64. (District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education, in substantially the form attached, for the use of Tax Parcel No. 168I-C-032, for the continued operation of the Cedar Hill Head Start/Early Head Start Program located at 4701 Divine Avenue, for an additional term of one (1) year, through December 31, 2022, for the amount of one dollar ($1.00) per term. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education, in substantially the form attached, for the use of Tax Parcel Nos. 136L-M-002, 136L-M-005, and 136L-M-006, for the continued operation of the Avondale Head Start/Early Head Start Program located at 2302 Ocoee Street, for an additional term of one (1) year, through December 31, 2022, for the amount of one dollar ($1.00) per term. (District 9)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education, in substantially the form attached, for the use of Tax Parcel No. 066M-D-014, for the continued operation of the Daisy Head Start/Early Head Start Program located at 9517 W. Ridge Trail Road in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, for an additional term of one (1) year, through December 31, 2022, for the amount of one dollar ($1.00) per term.COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTe. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to serve as a government sponsor and pass-through entity for a grant from the American Battlefield Protection Program, a part of the National Park Service, to be passed through to the American Battlefield Trust to purchase a 7.6 acre parcel known as the “Burns Tract” located in the core area of the Chattanooga Battlefield, Hamilton County, for an amount not to exceed $353,522.19. (District 1)MAYOR’S OFFICEf. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Brent Goldberg as the City of Chattanooga’s Chief Finance Officer, effective January 1, 2022.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), for HDR Engineering, Inc., relative to Contract No. W-17-015-101, MBWWTP Tank Safety Upgrades, for a Non-Consent Decree Project, for a decreased contract amount of $70,050.60, for a revised contract amount of $121,849.40. (District 1)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), for Inman Solar, Incorporated, of Atlanta, GA, relative to Contract No. W-17-024-101, MBWWTP Renewable Energy Project, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $13,008.07, to release the remaining contingency amount of $423,983.86, for a revised contract amount of $4,469,675.07. (District 1)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 4, for CTI Engineers, relative to Contract No. C-16-001-101, for professional services for Landfill Groundwater Sampling, Monitoring, and Reporting, to extend the fourth year of four (4) years by an additional five (5) months, to increase the amount of $28,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $444,500.00. (District 4)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, for Artech Design Group, LLC, relative to Contract No. Y-17-005-101, East Lake Community Center Improvements, for an increased contract amount of $50,795.00, for a revised contract amount of $198,755.00. (District 7)k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, for Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co., relative to Contract No. W-17-020-101, Dobbs Branch Basin Improvements Phase 2, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased contract amount of $287,601.75, for a revised contract amount of $1,027,351.75. (Districts 8 & 9) (Consent Decree)l. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30877 authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Consent to Assignment for all purchase orders for Vendor No. 171037, Santek Waste Services, Inc. to Capital Waste Services for Rhea County Landfill and to Republic Services for Bradley County Landfill, relative to Resolution No. 30770 landfill disposal of biosolid waste, Purchase Order No. 557889, for a total annual contract amount not to exceed $90,000.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).3. Special Presentation.Recognition of the Finance Departmentfrom the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and the Distinguished Budget Presentation AwardBy Daisy W. Madison, Chief Finance Officer4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2021-0196 Bill R. Ramsey (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 5390 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2021-0209 Damien Kenworthy (R-1 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5251 and 5313 Champion Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)2021-0209 Damien Kenworthy (R-1 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5251 and 5313 Champion Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2021-0195 Charles M. Davis (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line (part) and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, with condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1406, 1412, and 1414 Morris Hill Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line (part) and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, with a condition. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0195 Charles M. Davis (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line (part) and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, with condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1406, 1412, and 1414 Morris Hill Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line (part) of property located at 1406 Morris Hill Road. (Staff Version)2021-0195 Charles M. Davis (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1406, 1412, and 1414 Morris Hill Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)d. 2021-0213 PBD Development GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga Hotel Properties Investment, LLC, and Napier Associates (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions of #11B and #11C from Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060, from the properties located in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Elam Lane, and the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Gunbarrel Road, 2321 Lifestyle Way, and 7344 McCutcheon Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Staff recommends deferral for sixty (60) days).e. 2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 11-09-2021 and 11-30-2021)2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for Tax Map No. 120N-D-012 through 120N-D-018 only, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)f. 2021-0184 BKY Enterprises, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4541 Peckinpaugh Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0184 BKY Enterprises, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4541 Peckinpaugh Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions. (Staff Version)g. 2021-0173 Ingram Gore & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 503 West 26th Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0173 Ingram Gore & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 503 West 26th Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)h. 2021-0216 Ragan Smith c/o Nathan Bird (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, B-CX-12 (part) and B-CX-20 Bend Commercial Mixed Use and B-PK (part) Bend Parks and Open Space to a B-R 12 Bend Riverfront Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of 1033 and 1067 Riverfront Parkway, an unaddressed property being Tax Map No. 145B-A-004, and part of the adjacent railroad right-of-way, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone, B-CX-12 (part) and B-CX-20 Bend Commercial Mixed Use and B-PK (part) Bend Parks and Open Space to a B-R-12 Bend Riverfront Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0216 Ragan Smith c/o Nathan Bird (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, B-CX-12 (part) and B-CX-20 Bend Commercial Mixed Use and B-PK (part) Bend Parks and Open Space to a B-R 12 Bend Riverfront Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of 1033 and 1067 Riverfront Parkway, an unaddressed property being Tax Map No. 145B-A-004, and part of the adjacent railroad right-of-way, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone, B-CX-12 (part) and B-CX-20 Bend Commercial Mixed Use and B-PK (part) Bend Parks and Open Space to a B-R-12 Bend Riverfront Zone. (Staff has grouped the proposed amendments in the table attached based upon three action items – (1) Approve Group A – 1, 2, 4, 13, 14, 15, and 16A; 16B is approved as a Limited Use with the typical Form Based Code standards); (2) Deny Group B – 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10; and (3) Defer – Group C – 11, 12, and 17. This will allow the Planning Commission to act on each grouping individually)i. 2021-0203 ASA Engineering (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1604 Fagan Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0203 ASA Engineering (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1604 Fagan Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2021-0205 EAD Holdings, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1030 East Main Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0205 EAD Holdings, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1030 East Main Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2021-0192 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise c/o Jake Toner (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2009 Bailey Avenue, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0192 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise c/o Jake Toner (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2009 Bailey Avenue, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)l. 2021-0193 Byron Dennis (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2611 Andrews Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)m. 2021-0204 ASA Engineering (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2405 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)2021-0204 ASA Engineering (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2405 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0204 ASA Engineering (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2405 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)n. 2021-0206 ASA Engineering (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1518 and 1520 Ryan Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0206 ASA Engineering (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1518 and 1520 Ryan Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone. (Applicant Version)o. 2021-0207 ASA Engineering (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1603 and 1605 Old Ringgold Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0207 ASA Engineering (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1603 and 1605 Old Ringgold Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)p. 2021-0208 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 912 Glenwood Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0208 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 912 Glenwood Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)q. 2021-0211 Assign USA, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 2700 block of Glass Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0211 Assign USA, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 2700 block of Glass Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)r. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form Based Code, Division 1, Introductory Provisions, Section 38-692, Legal Requirements, by adding a process on amendments and adding new zones to the Form Based Code.s. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form Based Code, Division 14, The Bend, by adding a new zone, Bend-Riverfront Zone (B-R-12).t. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form Based Code, Division 3, Rules for All Zones, Section 38-698, Measurement and Exceptions; Division 14, The Bend, Section 38-759, B-CX Commercial Mixed Use Zone; Section 38-760, B-PK Parks and Open Space Zone; Section 38-761, New Streets; Section 38-762, additional conditions for The Bend; and Section 38-763, Allowed Uses.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSTransportationu. MR-2021-0165 – 109 Stringer, LLC c/o Dave Fidati (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened 200 block of Cowart Street in the 200-300 block of Tremont Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning, Staff, and Transportation)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. 2021-09 Jeremy Deitch (Short Term Vacation Rental Application). A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-199 for property located at 925 Federal Street. (District 2)FINANCEb. A resolution authorizing the payment of the Tennessee Municipal League (TML) membership dues for 2021-2022 based upon the City’s population as reported with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), Local Planning Assistance Office, Certified by the 2020 Census, and updated by the DECD annually, in the amount of $41,616.00.FIREc. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Fire Department to apply for, and if awarded, accept the 2021 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant for the opportunity to purchase an apparatus driver and pump-operator simulator for training purposes, with the unit cost of equipment, installation, delivery, training, and warranty, with the City of Chattanooga’s ten (10%) percent match for awarded funds, in the amount of $29,850.00, for a total amount of $298,500.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Scott McKenzie to a four-year term on the Board of Mechanical Examiners.e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Adam Veron to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission.PLANNINGf. 2021-0191 Chazen Engineering Consultants c/o Kaitlin Sims (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for the property located at 7531 Pinewood Drive, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)g. 2021-0182 Ingram Gore & Associates (Abandonment of PUD). A resolution authorizing an abandonment of a Planned Unit Development for the properties located at 6810 Conner Lane, the 6800 block of Carnell Way, and the 2100 block of Trevor’s Run, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)h. 2021-0183 Ingram Gore & Associates (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for the properties located at 6810 Conner Lane, the 6800 block of Carnell Way, and the 2100 block of Trevor’s Run, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)i. 2021-0212 Blake Garrison & Zoe Braden (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for part of a property located at 3565 East 51st Street, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksj. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to purchase a Permanent Sanitary Sewer Easement and Temporary Construction Easement from Andrew Yost at the address of 2707 Kanasita Drive, Hixson, TN, Parcel No. 110B-B-001.14 (Tract #4 Yost), Contract No. W-19-007, relative to the Wet Weather Storage Facility Phase 6 – Hixson #1 Pump Station, for an amount not to exceed $42,000.00. (District 3) (Consent Decree Project)k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to purchase both Permanent Sanitary Sewer Easements and Temporary Construction Easements from Jay M. Simpson at the address of 2711 Kanasita Drive, Hixson, TN, Parcel Nos. 110B-B-011.11 (Tract #5) and 110B-B-011.18 (Tract #8), Contract No. W-19-007, relative to the Wet Weather Storage Facility Phase 6, Hixson #1 Pump Station, for an amount not to exceed $37,400.00. (District 3) (Consent Decree Project)l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-018-201 to Vega Corporation of Tennessee, of Chattanooga, TN, Summit of Softball Complex Fire Detection, in the amount of $51,400.00, with a contingency amount of $5,100.00, for an amount not to exceed $56,500.00. (District 4)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.