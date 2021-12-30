 Thursday, December 30, 2021 63.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Georgia Has 17,934 New Cases And 49 More Deaths From Virus

Thursday, December 30, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,407.

There are 17,934 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,402,483 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 94,582, which is an increase of 332 since Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 9,002 cases, up 52; 99 deaths, up 1

Chattooga County: 3,865 cases, up 12; 93 deaths, up 1

Dade County: 1,964 cases, up 6; 19 deaths

Walker County: 10,337 cases, up 45; 138 deaths

Whitfield County: 20,220 cases, up 132; 332 deaths, up 1


December 30, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Noises Outside Her House And Finds A Gun; Man Walking Around Field Was Trying To De-Stress

December 30, 2021

Hamilton County Has 727 New COVID Cases And 1 More Death; Tennessee Has 75 More Deaths

December 30, 2021

Georgia Has 17,934 New Cases And 49 More Deaths From Virus


A woman on Portland Street told police that throughout the night she had heard noises around her residence. She said she would look outside, but never saw anyone. She said this morning she ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 727 new positive cases on Thursday, down from 948 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 70,797. The Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,407. There are 17,934 new cases on Thursday, as that ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Noises Outside Her House And Finds A Gun; Man Walking Around Field Was Trying To De-Stress

A woman on Portland Street told police that throughout the night she had heard noises around her residence. She said she would look outside, but never saw anyone. She said this morning she took her trash out, and upon returning to her residence, she saw a gun next to her back steps. She said no one in the residence owns a gun or would have a reason to have a gun. Police located ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 727 New COVID Cases And 1 More Death; Tennessee Has 75 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 727 new positive cases on Thursday, down from 948 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 70,797. The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Thursday. The death total is 780. It is reported the death was a white male, age 61-70. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Opinion

A New Year And A Brand New Ledger

In just a few days we will be given a wonderful opportunity from God, a new year. We will be granted the opportunity to close the ledger of 2021 with all its turmoil, divisions, threats and fears that took a toll on us as a people and be handed a brand new one to start afresh. As we open it let us be determined to make 2022 a year of rebuilding and beginning again. Let us look ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hospitals In Crisis

It is no secret that most Americans despise government mandates, especially when it is affecting the health care industry so badly. It is also obvious the new surge of COVID is stretching the nation’s hospitals and their staffs to the limit so this is hardly the time for The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to just announce it will start enforcing the vaccine mandates ... (click for more)

Sports

Shorthanded Vols Fall At Alabama, 73-68

Despite being down two starters, 14th-ranked Tennessee battled before falling on the road to No. 19 Alabama, 73-68, late Wednesday. Junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua led the Vols in scoring and rebounding with 15 points and nine boards. Junior guard Santiago Vescovi also had a productive night, contributing 13 points and six rebounds. Making his first career start, freshman ... (click for more)

UTC Set To Host Southern Scuffle

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is set to host the 2022 Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, on Jan. 1-2. Billed as the top in-season collegiate wrestling tournament in the nation, the Southern Scuffle is held in the McKenzie Arena. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 and competition will begin at 10 a.m. Day two competition will begin at 11 a.m. with McKenize ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors