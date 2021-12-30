Georgia Has 17,934 New Cases And 49 More Deaths From Virus

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,407.

There are 17,934 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,402,483 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 94,582, which is an increase of 332 since Wednesday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 9,002 cases, up 52; 99 deaths, up 1



Chattooga County: 3,865 cases, up 12; 93 deaths, up 1



Dade County: 1,964 cases, up 6; 19 deaths



Walker County: 10,337 cases, up 45; 138 deaths

Whitfield County: 20,220 cases, up 132; 332 deaths, up 1