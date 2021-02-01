Tim Kelly Is Tops In Fundraising For Mayor Of Chattanooga Race

Former auto dealer Tim Kelly led in fundraising for the first reporting period of the mayor campaign, bringing in $622,043.
Former River City Company president Kim White was second with $502,000.
Wade Hinton, who was city attorney in the Andy Berke administration, took in $153,284.
Monty Bruell loaned his campaign $5,000, while taking in $23,104. He previously had $12,856.
Erskine Oglesby, current City Council member, received $1,600 each from West End Properties and Aerisyn Opportunity Zone. He received $500 from Ruby Falls and from Frances McDonald. His total was $9,050.
Andrew McLaren reported $1,600 in receipts.
Wade Hinton received $500 from Scott Holcomb, $1,600 from Andrew Kean, $1,000 from Brent Hinson, $1,600 from Michael Hanretta, $500 from Stefanie Crowe, $500 from Stephen Culp, $1,000 from Heather Ancrum, $500 from Elizabeth Ahmed, $1,600 from Dede Engsberg, $500 from David Elliott, $1,600 from Althea Jones, $500 from Martin Trimiew, $500 from Moses Freeman, $1,600 from Melvin Malone, $500 from Stephen Young, $500 from Lucy Lang, $1,600 from Bill Aiken, $1,600 from Ann Aiken, $500 from Frank Williamson, $500 from Alex Jahangir, $1,600 from Grabriel Franceschi, $1,000 from Travis Lytle, $1,200 from Tom Quillen, $500 from Mykal Fraser, $1,600 from John Adams, $800 from Amos Raymond, $500 from Franklin Alford, $1,000 from Harshad Shah, $1,600 from Marcus Shaw, $1,000 from Montego Glover, $1,600 from Todd Presnell, $500 from Darian Paris, $500 from Walter Few, $500 from Leah Gerbitz, $1,600 from Annette Adams, $1,500 from Rick Hitchcock, $1,500 from Alice Smith, $1,000 from Tracy Dozier, $500 from Aaron Webb, $1,600 from Robert Mills, $850 from Andrea Hardaway, $1,600 from Olan Mills, II, $1,600 from Alison Lebovitz, $1,600 from Kristina Montague, $1,600 from Robbie Matlock, $700 from Jana Eichel, $500 from Marquis Dotson, Jr. $500 from Jennifer Harper, $1,000 from Dana Bolden, $1,600 from Tom Lee, $2,500 from Unum Pac, $1,000 from Jim Logan, $500 from Tom Montague, $1,000 from Londie Price, $1,000 from Jimar Sanders, $500 from Anne Bright, $500 from Tim Gibbons, $1,600 from Brian Eftink, $500 from Sandra Wade, $500 from 1010 Market GP, $1,600 from David Geanacopoulous, $1,600 from Daphne Geanacopoulous, $1,600 from Susan Street, $1,000 from Stacy Lightfoot, $500 from John Golding, $1,600 from Mike Aiken, $500 from Moses Freeman Jr., $500 from Emily O'Donnell, $600 from Shannon Ancrum, $1,600 from Griffin Myers, $500 from Russell Gray, $500 from Todd Levin, $1,000 from Crystal Wagar, $1,600 from Paul Neely, $500 from Donna Williams, $1,000 from Kirk Wagar, $1,000 from Richard McKenney, $500 from Bill and Bess Steverson, $500 from Sheldon Johnson, $500 from Jacqueline Sabec, $1,600 from Dale Allen, $1,000 from Katharine Caldwell, $500 from Leroy Keith, $500 from Stanley King, $500 from Howard Greenstone, $500 from Michael Simmonds, $1,600 from Theron Jones, $500 from Edward Stanton, $500 from Dwayne Marshall, $1,600 from Charles Respert, $1,000 from Cindy Kean, $1,000 from Women's Health Services Chattanooga PC, $500 from Ben Arnon, $750 from Andrea Perry, $1,500 from Kevin Christopher, $1,000 from Sacha Bone, $500 from Stevie Persinger, and $500 from John Golding. Mr. Hinton gave $2,600 to his own campaign.
Top contributors to Kim White's campaign included Maddin Corey, Allen Corey, Robert Bullard, Chris Crimmins, Parul Patel, Mitch Patel, Steve Hunt, Ricky Moore, Emily McGauley, Matt McGauley, Nicholas Cornelison, Donnie Hutcherson, Bill Oehmig, Alice Oehmig, Virginia Sharber, Carla Morgan, McCall Morgan, Bubba Morgan, Hugh Sharber, Billy Woodall, Rodney Simmons, Brett Rousch, Scott Leroy, James Cheney, Becky Smartt-McDonald, Fidelity Trust Company, McGauley Holdings, 720 Partners, LLC, Papa Properties, David Delaney Jr., Mary Kilbride, Harshad Shah, Jeff Londis, Robin Smith, David Watson, Debbie Watson, Mick Macco, Amy Walden, Mike Walden, Mick Decosimo, June Scobee-Rodgers, Russell Friberg, Jenny Hullander, Craig Holley, James Haley, Senator Bo Watson ($3,200), Roe Elam, Rachel Hunter, Claire Smith, Zan Guerry, The Beach Company, RSS Insurance, Dina Martin, Brad Martin, Roger Smith, James Steffner, Jo Ann Yates ($2,000), Bob Bosworth, Healy and Company, Rusty McKee, Julia Guerry, Gusto TN Maryville, JKCS Holdings, Hutton Indian Land, Hutton Pooler Outlets, Dexter White, Ashley Macco, Rowan Summit LLC, Emerson Russell, Bill Kilbride, MAU AP, ASA PAC ($4,000), Sai Development Group, Adam Boeselager, Lyndsey Boeselager, Financial Corp of North Georgia, Brad Rymer, Shivesh LLC, Hamilton Classics, Charles Zeiser, Mike Aiken, George Bock, Jamy Bock, Pat Neuhoff, Thomas Collins, Mike Doubleday, Peak Point Properties, R&D Properties, Billy Ramsey, Kathy Sok, WJB Properties, L. Caldwell, James Pratt, Chattanooga AGC, John Clark, Aaron Smith, Nancy Jolley, Charles and Dana Perry, Sam Campbell, Christopher McKee, NONODECS GP ($2,000), Terry McElveen, Real Estate Partners, Lisa Frost, Steve Frost, Sharon Pryse, Ryan Thornton, John Thornton, Eileen Thonrton, Dori Waller, Blake Waller, Rex Allen, Johnny Thornton, Katie Thornton, Diana McElveen, Helen Pregulman, Aaron White, Alnoor Dhanani, Ann Howard, Zach Hurst, Albert Waterhouse, Ryan Allen, Kurt Faires, Regina Keller, Glenn Morris, Suzanne Morris, Derek McElven, Dustin Higdon, Anna Smartt, Larry Parks, Russell Elliott, Bob Martino, Rilda Marler, Doyle Marler, Grace Construction Consultants, Frances Hudson, Georgia O'Brien, Johnny O'Brien, Chris Curtis, Wolftever Management, Karen Hutton, Glenn Sutherland, Terri Holley, Frederick Howalt, Cynthia Howalt, Lindsay Moore, Amy Miles, Alexis Bogo, Krista Eubanks, Dhaval Patel, Mike Berry, Julie Berry, Gary Chazen, Judy Hudson, BOGOHOME LLC, Harish Manyam, Allen McCallie, Robert Emerson, Joe Johnson, James Frost, Beverly Frost, Chris Thomas, Darlene Brown, Eugene Schimpf III, Byron DeFoor, Susan DeFoor, Steve Dillard, Bradley Mard, Lewis Card, Becky Card, West End Property, West End Property II, Ragan Smith Associates, Aerisyn Opportunity Zone, Bill Rhodes, Wesley Welborn, Ken DeFoor, Judy DeFoor, Greg Vital, Robert Mason, Jason Farmer, Gary Wilt, Ann Farmer, Barry Payne, Lynda Sattler, Jim Sattler, Susan Haslam, Stephen Wright, Wise Properties Management, Michael Greer, Philip Burns, Steven Austin, Hiren Desai, Rogers Commercial Properties, Todd Moreland, Erica Moreland, Strolling Bones Records, Fontaine Family, Billy Hudson, Selwin Abraham, Canyons LLC, Paula McDaniel Group, Henry Glascock, Charles Cofield, ASA PAC ($2,500), Gabriel Thomas, Charles Arant, Danny Daniel, Sarah McKenzie, Thorpe McKenzie, Royce Corneliason, Franklin Farrow, Tommy Austin, LaDell Moffat, Joe Decosimo, Anthony Leach, Donnie Smith, J. Brooks, Misa Ankar, William Haisten, Doug Brown, Revival Home, Rob Huffaker, Tripp Farmer, David Patten, Christopher Young, John Zeiser, Amy Donahue, Cam Doody, Sam Baker, Ronald Barnes, Courtney Cobb, Vic Desai, Hixson Pike Partners, James Ford, DeWayne McCamish, Stephen Monroe, Riverport Opportunity Business, Nelson Bowers, Jon Kinsey, TMAH Limited, Ryan May, Southeast Contracting, Roger Talley, TJ Hunt Trucking, Todd Watson, Ann Caldwell, Kyle Bryant, Mark Caldwell, Crescent Home Design, Kristy Cawood, Betsy Ranalli, Theresa Sharp, Missy Talley, Clint Wolford, Allen Carter, Tara Carter, Karl Fillauer, Michael Fillauer, Dane Bradshaw, Julia Bradshaw, David Smith, William Matthews, John Bode, Mike McGauley, BFNC Partners, Bena Devaney, Linda Brock, Frank Fowler and Cindy Lee. Ms. White gave $1,600 to her campaign, as did her husband, Joe Dan White.
Tim Kelly contributions:
Margaret Jan Signal Mountain $500
Adelaide Naumann Lookout Mountain $100
Southport Capital Chattanooga $1,500
Sujata Singh Chattanooga $700
Bill Hartley Lookout Mountain $300
Therese Tuley Chattanooga $300
Matthew Lyle Chattanooga $100
Tammie Fowlkes Chattanooga $100
Teresa Franklin Chattanooga $1,000
Chattanooga AGC PAC Chattanooga $1,000
Patti Frierson Chattanooga $250
Rachel Rutledge Chattanooga $200
Kathryn Outlaw Chattanooga $100
Greg Laudeman Chattanooga $100
Ellen Yates Chattanooga $50
Susan Rich Chattanooga $1,600
Nic Cornelison Flat Rock $1,600
James Pratt Signal Mountain $1,600
J. Monique Pauley Chattanooga $100
Carolyn Schaerer Chattanooga $300
Karen Ziv Chattanooga $255
Karim Jooma ooltewah $500
Sarah "Sally" Faulkner Lookout Mountain $250
Thomas Faulkner Lookout Mountain $1,000
Lisa Crowder Signal Mountain $250
Bob Elliott Chattanooga $100
Cara Alday Chattanooga $150
Lee Browne Chattanooga $500
Barry Bogo Chattanooga $250
Benjamin Brown Lookout Mountain $500
Nancy Hayes Chattanooga $100
Carl and Paula Henderson Chattanooga $600
Galen Riley Chattanooga $100
Ellis Smith Chattanooga $210
Ronald Harr Chattanooga $100
Linda Andrae Chattanooga $100
Stephen Johnson Chattanooga $500
Cam Doody Lookout Mountain $1,600
Billy Parker Lookout Mountain $1,600
Margaret Parker Lookout Mountain $1,600
Justin Calvert Chattanooga $250
Sarah Bowman Memphis $500
Baker Brock Chattanooga $100
Joda Thongnopnua Chattanooga $100
Bennett Hagaman Chattanooga $250
Jelena Butler Chattanooga $250
Joe DiNicolantonia Chattanooga $100
Daniel Malone Chattanooga $100
Mike Davis Chattanooga $1,000
Ellen Brooks Lookout Mountain $100
Michael Love Lookout Mountain $100
Barry Large Chattanooga $1,600
Marylee Large Chattanooga $1,600
Robert Mynatt Lookout Mountain $100
Tommy Bowen Chattanooga $1,600
Frederick Enstrom Lakewood $250
Bradford Watkins Atlanta $250
Benjamin Waldorf Signal Mountain $300
Sandy Pursley Ringgold $100
Wade Graham Los Angeles $100
Compliance Envirosystems Baton Rouge $1,500
Jerry Lackey Chattanooga $100
Curt Robinson Lookout Mountain $100
Stephen Birger Cleveland $100
Steve Marlin Chattanooga $1,000
George Parker Chattanooga $300
Timothy Cabot Cambridge $250
Stuart Wasilowski Chattanooga $100
Allison Cromie Chattanooga $500
Les Lee Chattanooga $1,600
Cheryl Allen Chattanooga $1,000
Rex Allen Chattanooga $1,000
Scott Wilson Chattanooga $500
Caleb Stambuagh Chattanooga $100
Ryan Allen Chattanooga $1,000
Aon Miller Chattanooga $250
John and Sara Kerns Chattanooga $1,000
Jenny Hill Chattanooga $100
Charlie Brock Chattanooga $1,000
Shirley Pond Chattanooga $100
Two Cleaning Chics Chattanooga $100
Chris Young Chattanooga $1,000
Edward Wade Kennesaw $350
Gary Ivey Chattanooga $1,600
Michael Herman Chattanooga $250
Chris Curtis Chattanooga $1,000
Adam Kinsey Chattanooga $100
Chris Wang chattanooga $100
Jeanine Baskin Chattanooga $100
BettyeLynn Smith Chattanooga $100
Ruby Falls, LLC Chattanooga $500
Daryl Heald Lookout Mountain $250
Dolores Okeefe Chattanooga $150
Jennie Gentry Chattanooga $50
Gabriel Thomas Chattanooga $1,600
Tricia Mims Chattanooga $205
Nicole Kelly Chattanooga $250
Frank McDonald Chattanooga $100
Rebecca Styles Dunlap $100
Roger Pickett Cleveland $300
Michael Pollock Rising Fawn $500
Becky Pope Signal Mtn $300
Steve Greenfield Atlanta $200
Jason Lamar Howard Hixson $1,000
Christopher Poole Chattanooga $250
Stephen Culp Chattanooga $750
Barbara Bowen Chattanooga $100
Kathy Boehm Chattanooga $1,600
Kevin Boehm Chattanooga $1,600
Lisa Pinckney Chattanooga $300
Gina Sakich Ringgold $500
Colin Williams Chattanooga $100
George Tollett Lookout Mt $100
Nilesh Patel Signal Mountain $150
Coughlin Cooper Signal Mountain $200
Paul Mallchok Chattanooga $100
James Burke Edenton $100
Henry Franklin Chattanooga $1,000
Mayme Baker Greenville $1,000
John Brennan Chattanooga $100
Samuel Zachary Cooper Chattanooga $100
Graham Burns Lookout Mountain $200
Michael Brady Chattanooga $100
Darrin Bauer Frankfort $250
Brewster Yates Flintstone $250
Travis Lytle Chattanooga $250
Jay Kaley Hixson $100
Mark Degler Chattanooga $500
John Gore Lebanon $100
Peter Romano Nashville $150
Thomas Austin Chattanooga $250
Andy Perez Signal Mountain $250
Ted Herget Jonesboro $250
Elizabeth Welch Walden $105
Keith Eischeid Signal Mountain $200
Gregory Willett Ringgold $600
JB Moss Lookout Mountain $500
Brent Goldberg Chattanooga $625
Celeste Neville Chattanooga $500
Travis Hutchinson Signal Mountain $500
April Goebeler Chattanooga $1,000
Oscar Brock Chattanooga $125
Justin Hosie Chattanooga $100
Janie Parker Chattanooga $500
Robert Outlaw Chattanooga $100
Clay Watson Chattanooga $1,600
Barbara Standefer Chattanooga $250
Lowell Poteet Chickamauga $500
Michael Falk Madison $500
Chad Walldorf Sullivans Island $500
Rachel Hanson Chattanooga $140
RP Homes LLC Chattanooga $1,600
Kristi Brown Signal Mountain $150
Richard Causby Alpharetta $1,600
Megan Shinn Chattanooga $100
James & Stephanie Hudson Chattanooga $2,500
Edna Varner Chattanooga $100
Donna Killian Chattanooga $250
William Collier Chattanooga $100
Charles Pruett Signal Mountain $1,600
Julie Clark Rising Fawn $250
Phil Harris Chattanooga $500
Robert Philyaw Signal Mountain $250
Kathy Lennon Chattanooga $100
Donnie Hutcherson Chattanooga $1,000
Don Aho Signal Mountain $2,000
Robin Derryberry Chattanooga $1,000
Kevin Remaly Carbondale $100
Bubba Sloan Marietta $500
Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United, Inc. Birmingham $500
Rebecca Collins Flowery Branch $350
Victoria Berghel Chattanooga $150
Kristine Whorton Chattanooga $100
Randy Whorton Chattanooga $255
Shannon Brown Chattanooga $800
Ernest Pursley Ringgold $100
Eddie Grant Chattanooga $250
Dan Pratt Chattanooga $1,000
AMP Energy LLC Flat Rock $500
Laurie Jones Ringgold $100
David Jones Ringgold $100
L Thomas Montague Chattanooga $500
Jason Provonsha Signal Mountain $500
Danna Bailey Chattanooga $250
David Brock Chattanooga $500
Leah Golden Chattanooga $100
Milou Young Signal Mountain $100
Dorothy Engsberg chattanooga $1,600
James Farmer Chattanooga $100
Jeff Brakebill Chattanooga $1,000
Lucia Hopper Lookout Mountain $1,600
Daniel Kueter Chattanooga $100
Melanie Blake Signal Mountain $105
John Beard Chattanooga $500
Carl Shiles Chattanooga $1,250
Gordon Davenport Lookout Mountain $500
Sharon Leath Chattanooga $100
Ronnie Pate Chattanooga $100
Courtney Cash Hixson $100
Mark Schmissrauter Chattanooga $1,600
Jonnie Anderson Nashville $100
Terry Olsen Chattanooga $300
Virgil Bowen Chattanooga $100
Jason and Jamie Rehm Chattanooga $500
Robin Crump Chattanooga $1,600
Michael Emerling Chattanooga $1,000
Jamaine Akins Harrison $250
Shelly Killian Signal Mountain $100
Kristin Cobb Hixson $300
James (Jay) Robinson Chattanooga $1,600
Alison Robinson Chattanooga $1,600
William Crunk Chattanooga $100
Dr. Argil Wheelock Lookout Mountain $500
Wilson Meads Chattanooga $250
Kelli Crewe Chattanooga $100
James Thurman Signal Mountain $100
John Rutter Ooltewah $100
Paul Campbell Chattanooga $250
Gautam Sethi Castle Rock $100
Nelson Long Signal Mountain $1,000
Cheryl Millsaps Hixson $100
Dale Deason McDonald $1,600
Carol Deason McDonald $1,600
Mark Swafford Chattanooga $250
McCracken Posten Ringgold $1,000
Kimberly Gavin Chattanooga $500
Ernest Dempsey Chattanooga $100
Eighth Street Partners, GP Chattanooga $1,700
Russell Carter Jonesboro $250
Garrison Martin Lookout Mountain $100
Harriett Whitaker Chattanooga $250
Jennifer Nicely Chattanooga $100
Alfred Odister Chattanooga $800
Carla Pritchard Chattanooga $100
David Flanagan Cuyahoga Falls $100
Melonie Dalson Chattanooga $100
Sparta Motorsports, LLC Chattanooga $100
Kelly Arnold Chattanooga $500
Erik Jannerbo Chattanooga $250
Ginny Kelly Chattanooga $600
Marco Perez Signal Mountain $110
Michael Harrell Chattanooga $100
Mike Holtzhower Soddy Daisy $500
Owen Seaton Chattanooga $250
Krissa Barclay Ooltewah $100
Maverick Development Group Inc Ooltewah $1,600
Rick Johnson Chattanooga $100
Two Mile Post Productions Chattanooga $100
Jeff Jennings Signal Mountain $250
Leah Meulemans Signal Mountain $150
Bassam Issa Ooltewah $1,000
Rodney Hill Ooltewah $250
Michael Corley Chattanooga $500
Erica Moreland Chattanooga $1,600
Todd Moreland Chattanooga $1,600
Mitchell Cobb Lookout Mountain $100
Chip Baker Chattanooga $500
Pryor Bacon Chattanooga $1,500
Bell Homebuilders, LLC Chattanooga $1,600
Bill Reason Chattanooga $500
John Wise Chattanooga $1,000
John Sawyer Chattanooga $250
Tobe Karrh Swainsboro $250
Douglas Hoyt Saint Marks $200
George Pugh Portland $250
Davis Grizzard Rome $1,600
Mike Robinson Chattanooga $500
Bradley Cobb Lookout Mtn $500