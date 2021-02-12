Runaway Juvenile Suspected In Car Theft

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Robin Gilbert, 16, who is suspected of stealing a dark blue Honda Civic. Ms. Gilbert ran away from DFCS custody on Feb. 9.



Ms. Gilbert has been reported at least three times in the past. This time, she was reported as a runaway from the area of West Bridge Road when the DFCS employee supervising her woke up and noticed that her dark blue 2017 Honda Civic was missing. The vehicle had Tennessee license plate 0C52K8, but Dalton investigators have since received information that Ms. Gilbert may have replaced the license plate. The vehicle is dark blue and can be perceived to be gray in color.



At the time she ran away, her hair was shoulder length and bleached blonde and she was wearing black sweat pants with the word “Friends” written down the side.

Anyone with information on Ms. Gilbert’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9-189.