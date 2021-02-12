 Friday, February 12, 2021 43.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Runaway Juvenile Suspected In Car Theft

Friday, February 12, 2021

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Robin Gilbert, 16, who is suspected of stealing a dark blue Honda Civic. Ms. Gilbert ran away from DFCS custody on Feb. 9. 
 
Ms. Gilbert has been reported at least three times in the past. This time, she was reported as a runaway from the area of West Bridge Road when the DFCS employee supervising her woke up and noticed that her dark blue 2017 Honda Civic was missing. The vehicle had Tennessee license plate 0C52K8, but Dalton investigators have since received information that Ms. Gilbert may have replaced the license plate. The vehicle is dark blue and can be perceived to be gray in color. 
 
At the time she ran away, her hair was shoulder length and bleached blonde and she was wearing black sweat pants with the word “Friends” written down the side.

Anyone with information on Ms. Gilbert’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9-189. 


February 12, 2021

Georgia Has 187 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,529 New Cases

February 12, 2021

Hamilton County Has 3 New COVID Deaths, 110 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,246 New Cases, 81 More COVID Deaths


Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 187 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,856. There were 2,529 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Hamilton County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 74 patients hospitalized and 18 in Intensive Care Units. Thirteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)



Georgia Has 187 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,529 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 187 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,856. There were 2,529 new cases, as that total reached 786,277 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 52,111, 258 more than Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,848 cases, up 33; 53 deaths, ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Commission Needs To Think Long And Hard About Raising Their Wages - And Response

The County Commission needs to think long and hard about going forth with efforts to raise their wages. Maybe they can look at the fact that a city resident pays double taxes for the same services a county resident gets for half the cost. One example comes to mind. The multitude of vacant downtown properties that command exorbitant rent rates is a good place to start. Take the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Doesn't Play Fair

Hamilton County has just passed the 50,000-doses mark in distributing the COVID vaccine which deserves the highest praise for our Health Department workers, our Emergency Management teams and County Mayor Jim Coppinger. That’s big news indeed, especially when you consider the huge majority of the two-part injections were primarily centered on those 70 years old and up. But I ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Sign New 10-Year Deal With Cincinnati Reds

The Chattanooga Lookouts have signed a new 10-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds. Lookouts President Rich Mozingo said, "This is an incredibly exciting day for our team. We are very proud to be a part of the Cincinnati Reds system and continue to do what we do best – create a best-in class fan experience, develop big league ballplayers, grow our business and support our community. ... (click for more)

Walker Leads Lady Mocs Past Western Carolina, 74-45

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs basketball team can be like Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde at times as they play great one game and horrible the next. Consistency is one thing that coach Katie Burrows is looking for, but thus far, she’s been unable to find it. Facing the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts on Thursday night at McKenzie Arena, the Lady Mocs were facing a lower echelon Southern ... (click for more)


