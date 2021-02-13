 Sunday, February 14, 2021 38.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Fire Severely Damages Home Under Renovation In Brainerd

Saturday, February 13, 2021
photo by CFD

A fire that severely gutted a house being renovated is under investigation by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

It happened Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in the 5300 block of Hazelwood Avenue, not far off Brainerd Road. Multiple callers reported to 911 that the entire back of the home was engulfed in flames.

Responding units confirmed that they were dealing with a working fire and went about strategically attacking it.

As they fought the fire, they also searched the residence. No one was found inside.

With work being done on the house, it was wide open inside which allowed the fire to spread quickly and it progressed into the attic. Crews made a good stop on it and kept the flames from making their way through the entire structure.

There were no injuries. Ladder 13, Squad 13, Engine 15, Ladder 5, Squad 7, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Red Shift), CFD Investigations, EPB, CPD and HCEMS responded. East Ridge Fire Department sent personnel to Station 13 for coverage. 


photo by CFD

February 14, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL 1603 DALLAS LAKE ROAD LAKE SITE, 37379 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) --- BARROW, NOLA A 2946 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga HARASSMENT --- BICKERSTAFF, ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 106 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,816 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,961. There were 2,816 new cases, as that total reached 789,070 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 53,340, 229 more than Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,856 cases, up 8; 53 deaths; ... (click for more)

More Humility, Less Pride

As I watched some excerpts from the impeachment trial going on this week, it seemed to me that the voices expressed in the Senate Chamber merely echo the millions of voices outside that chamber. One side is convinced they are righteous and the other side is evil. While the other side is convinced it is righteous and the other side is actually the evil one. This is not merely ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

You betcha’! To start this week’s edition of The Saturday Funnies are some Valentine’s Day riddles: 1) I have a heart that never beats, I have a home, but I never sleep. I can take a man’s house and build another’s, And I love to play games with my many brothers. I am a king among fools. Who am I? 2) You can touch me, you can break me, and you should win me if you want to ... (click for more)

Lady Mocs Get Western Carolina Sweep

It might not have been quite as lopsided as Thursday night’s 74-45 victory, but Saturday’s 72-58 win by the Chattanooga Lady Mocs over Western Carolina made head coach Katie Burrows as happy as she’s been in a while. This year’s conference schedule has been different than the past as each team plays other teams twice in three days at the same location. This was the fifth such ... (click for more)

UTC Men Hang On To Beat The Citadel

It had been three weeks since the Chattanooga Mocs last played at McKenzie Arena, but they celebrated on Saturday with a 70-66 victory over The Citadel Bulldogs, making up for a 92-87 loss in Charleston back on Jan. 9. It was the first game where the UTC men played in front of fans as 971 decided to support the local team. UTC coach Lamont Paris is always stressing how important ... (click for more)


