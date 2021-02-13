Fire Severely Damages Home Under Renovation In Brainerd

A fire that severely gutted a house being renovated is under investigation by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

It happened Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in the 5300 block of Hazelwood Avenue, not far off Brainerd Road. Multiple callers reported to 911 that the entire back of the home was engulfed in flames.

Responding units confirmed that they were dealing with a working fire and went about strategically attacking it.

As they fought the fire, they also searched the residence. No one was found inside.

With work being done on the house, it was wide open inside which allowed the fire to spread quickly and it progressed into the attic. Crews made a good stop on it and kept the flames from making their way through the entire structure.

There were no injuries. Ladder 13, Squad 13, Engine 15, Ladder 5, Squad 7, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Red Shift), CFD Investigations, EPB, CPD and HCEMS responded. East Ridge Fire Department sent personnel to Station 13 for coverage.



