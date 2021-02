Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, YASMINE

1011 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL

3415 CALHOUN AVE HCHATT, 37342

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BILLUPS, CHELSEA

2626 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BIVENS, ANGELA CHERIE

300 MONLAKER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000 )

---

BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD

2000 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CAMPBELL, SANDRA DANIELLE

4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 122 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARVER, JEFFREY PAUL

7213 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CHRISTIAN, RICKY JOE

3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072037

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

CULVER, HUNTER CHASE

1335 OLDHATTECHWE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

---

DEWS, WAYNE

217 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DONELSON, JAMES DAVID

3807 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DORTCH, JOSHUA OMAR

1705 LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF IDENTITY

---

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112433

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

EGGEMEYER, JAMES DANIEL

4987 MILLWOOD DR CANTON, 30114

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

HEDRICK, LUKE EUGENE

1417 MARKET ST APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

(RECKLESS DRIVING)

(DUI)

(RESISTING ARREST)

---

HOGE, TANNER

3714 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

HUDSON, NATHAN RYAN

104 PINECONE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OVER $1,000 (AUTO)

---

JOHNSON, LATEEFAH NASHEED

1416 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JONES, ELISABETH

2521 JUDSON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

---

JONES, KENDRICK MARCEL

1701 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

LAWRENCE, TAKAELA

2312 MEADOWBROOK TR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

---

LEE, ARVIE BELL

2609 OAK ST APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

LOWE, JATAVIS M

1260 NORTHERN HILLS RD HIXSON, 373433787

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

---

MCDANIEL, MICHAEL LEONARD

6202 RAMSEY RD HARRISON, 373417628

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

---

MITCHELL, ANTHONY JOSEPH

3303 PROVINCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

PARKER, TRISTEN GLENN

10864 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

PAYNE, CRAIG JAMAR

1311 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

PELHAM, WILLIAM SHAUN

721 HIDDEN OAKS FLINTSTONE, 30721

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

POSTELL, STANLEY LEBRON

1110 QUEENS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062340

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,---REID, BLAKE JERROD216 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112648Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA---RICE, ANTIONA2620 GLENWOOD PKWY APT4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---ROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH6801 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---ROYER, AMBER PAIGE3523 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE REVOKED (FOR DUI)EVADING ARREST---SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213307Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (OV---SHEPHERD, LATASHA BROOKE2527 JUDSON LN Chattanooga, 374063336Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---TOMAS-CIFUENTES, FREDY S267 HILLVIEW DR NW CLEVELAND, 373126228Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---WALKER, DAVID ALLEN20 CEMETARY RD RINNGOLD, 37263Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER $2,500DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WATTS, SARA E710 FRICKS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARY---WEBSTER, JEFFREY ANTONIO630 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023901Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---WHITENER, HEATHER MICHELLE302 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK3213 BENTON AVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN823 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023723Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WILLIAMS, JOYCE MARLINE121 COUNTY ROAD 40 CALHOUN,Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)---WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE