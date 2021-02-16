Residential Structure Fire On E. 12th Street Tuesday Morning

Chattanooga Fire Department crews had a house fire out in less than ten minutes this morning on E. 12th Street, officials said.

The call came out at 11:23 a.m. to the 2500 block. When units arrived, smoke was showing on all sides and fire was on the second floor of the unoccupied two-story residence.

"Firefighters made a quick interior attack and conducted simultaneous searches," officials said. "No one was found and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation."

Engine 9, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Squad 13, Battalion 1 and 2 (Blue Shift), EMS, CPD, EPB and CFD Investigations responded.





