Residential Structure Fire On E. 12th Street Tuesday Morning

Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- photo by BC1 Chris Willmore

Chattanooga Fire Department crews had a house fire out in less than ten minutes this morning on E. 12th Street, officials said.

The call came out at 11:23 a.m. to the 2500 block. When units arrived, smoke was showing on all sides and fire was on the second floor of the unoccupied two-story residence.

"Firefighters made a quick interior attack and conducted simultaneous searches," officials said. "No one was found and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation."

Engine 9, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Squad 13, Battalion 1 and 2 (Blue Shift), EMS, CPD, EPB and CFD Investigations responded.



HCSO Involved In Pursuits On Highway 58 Resulting In Recovery Of 2 Stolen Cars And 2 Arrests

February 16, 2021

Deputy Arrested For Violating No Contact Order


After pursuits on Highway 58 Tuesday morning by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies, two stolen vehicles were recovered and two suspects were apprehended. At approximately 8:35 a.m.,

Deputy Sheriff Jorge Araiza was arrested Monday for violation of a no contact order. On Monday evening, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office received information that Araiza, who was recently



HCSO Involved In Pursuits On Highway 58 Resulting In Recovery Of 2 Stolen Cars And 2 Arrests

After pursuits on Highway 58 Tuesday morning by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies, two stolen vehicles were recovered and two suspects were apprehended. At approximately 8:35 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified by the Red Bank Police Department of two stolen vehicles. HCSO deputies attempted to stop the vehicles and were then involved in a pursuit. ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Loss Of Ike Keay

My father told me many years ago, the older you get the more friends you lose. That's so true in my life. The Hixson community has lost another giant of the Christian Faith, Ike Keay. Ike and Carolyn have been very good friends for most of the more than 30 year he was director of Bethel Bible Village. We shared a lot of hot dogs together at the Bethel Country Fairs. Ike was ... (click for more)

More Humility, Less Pride

As I watched some excerpts from the impeachment trial going on this week, it seemed to me that the voices expressed in the Senate Chamber merely echo the millions of voices outside that chamber. One side is convinced they are righteous and the other side is evil. While the other side is convinced it is righteous and the other side is actually the evil one. This is not merely ... (click for more)

Sports

Operation Get Active Corporate Cup Presented By The Chattanooga Choo Choo Returns

Operation Get Active is bringing back its annual fundraising event the Corporate Cup in Fall 2021. The event is a co-ed soccer tournament, featuring 5 player-versus-5 player format. Participants will include members of local Chattanooga companies and businesses. The Corporate Cup serves as a fundraiser for Operation Get Active, with all funds directly supporting Operation Get Active’s ... (click for more)

Another Close One: UTC Beats ETSU, 53-51

UTC and ETSU have quite a history on the basketball court and there have been some classic contests between these two schools. The one at McKenzie Arena on Monday night was just the latest. Chattanooga had won in Johnson City on Feb. 6 when A.J. Caldwell’s last-second 3 provided the winning margin in a 67-65 game. It came down to another last-second 3, but the Buccaneers ... (click for more)


