Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON

8807 LAKE VILLA LANE HARRISON, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BOYD, JOHN LEE

737 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ATTEMPT THEFT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BRENNER, TESHA MICHELLE

30 LILLIAN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BRUMLEY, ETHAN LECHAUN

1723 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

---

BURROWS, DYLAN JOSEPH

311 SKIP LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

---

DAVIS, EDDIE GENE

2003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071725

Age at Arrest: 73 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

DYE, JOHN ADAM

313 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FEATHERSTONE, KA SAUD D

7723 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HARRIS, CEDERICK LAVON

8264 ELY PLAZA APT 30 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

HICKS, CHARLES LC

1807 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

HIGDON, AUSTIN CHASE

4916 SANDY TRL APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW

4210 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

JONES, ROBERT DEWAYNE

3115 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KIDD, DEAUNDRA NOEL

264 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

KOWALSKI, JUSTIN SEAN

1831 NORTH PRAIRIE CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

LOVE, DEMETRES ANTWOINE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

MAYBERRY, JASON PAUL

15240 SLABTOWN RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN

1204 NORMAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON

1811 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

CHILD RAPE

CHILD RAPE

CHILD RAPE

CHILD RAPE

CHILD RAPE

CHILD RAPE

---

MORGAIN, JULIA KATHERINE ELIZABETH

7319 SOUTH DENT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MORRIS, TREVOR A

4200 AUTUMN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

NEWMAN, CHRISTOPHER STUART

800 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ODOM, JENNIFER YACHA

3912 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061606

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

PARSON, CHARLES EDWARD

181 WHITEVIEW WAY TALKING ROCK, 30175

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

---

PATILLO, AARON J

12905 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

PEREZ, DAVID

2404 E.13TH ST.

CHATTANOOGAS, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR---PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN9122 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---REED, DENZEL SHAQULLLE2315 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RICH, JONATHAN PHILHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---SEALEY, PAUL ANTHONY2324 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---SHIELDS, JOHN LEE1317 VIRGINIA AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000---SMITH, MICHAEL WADE218 INDUSTRIAL PARK DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SPENCER, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER3511 CUMMINGS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---THOMPSON, MAURLYN D2117 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063546Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---THORNE, TERRICK KENTA3520 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101370Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANASIMPLE POSSESSION OF ECSTASYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)TEXTING WHILE DRIVING---VANDERGRIFF, STEPHEN DANIEL8795 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICEREVADING ARREST (FELONY)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---WEAVER, DAEJANAY1604 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY