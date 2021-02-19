Home In Sale Creek Damaged By Fire Friday Morning

The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department saved a house from burning to the ground on Friday morning.

At 10 a.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting heavy smoke pouring from the crawl space of a home at 909 Daugherty Ferry Road in Sale Creek.



The Sale Creek VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke pouring from the crawl space vents of the home. Firefighters conducted an interior attack and found flames coming from the HVAC unit. Fire officials reported fire had traveled through the interior walls of the home.



The Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded for Mutual Aid.



There was significant smoke and water damage. The homeowners were not home when the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to first responders.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Sale Creek VFD. The homeowners will be staying with family members.