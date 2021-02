The Hamilton County Highway Department will close the W Road on Wednesday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for paving work.The road’s gates will be closed and no traffic allowed through.Motorists should use Roberts Mill Road or Signal Mountain Boulevard.to access or leave Signal Mountain.Residents living below the gates will be able to go down the W Road, but should expect longer delays.

Dayton Woman Charged In Sale Creek Shooting At House Where Her Ex's New Girlfriend Was Present

Fleischmann Named To House Committees, Subcommittees

McKinney Charged In Attempt To Steal Over $3,000 In Perfume In East Ridge

The suspected instigator of an early January shootout is now in custody. On Jan. 5, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Mount Tabor Road at Sale Creek. A witness who was ... (click for more)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann has been selected to serve on the House Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, the Energy and Water Development, ... (click for more)