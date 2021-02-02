Hamilton County Has 8 New COVID Deaths, 151 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,173 New Cases, 147 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 151 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 92 patients hospitalized and 27 in Intensive Care Units. Six others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 39 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,251.



There were eight more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Monday; four male and four female; five white, one black, one Asian and one undetermined; one between the ages of 61-70, four between the ages of 71-80 and three over the age of 81; bringing the total to 377.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 36,162, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,712 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 731,360 on Tuesday with 2,173 new cases. There have been 147 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 9,900, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 1,547 people hospitalized from the virus, 11 fewer than Monday.



Testing numbers are above 6.347 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 688,963, 94 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,840 cases, up 4; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 11,655 cases, up 53; 120 deaths, up 5



Grundy County: 1,482 cases, up 2; 24 deaths



Marion County: 2,413 cases, up 5; 37 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 1,226 cases, up 2; 18 deaths



Polk County: 1,576 cases, up 11; 19 deaths



Rhea County: 4,005 cases, up 3; 64 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,467 cases, up 5; 22 deaths



Knox County: 41,732 cases, up 188; 505 deaths, up 7



Davidson County: 75,210 cases, up 138; 752 deaths, up 10



Shelby County: 81,360 cases, up 222; 1,278 deaths, up 7

