 Tuesday, February 2, 2021 43.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 8 New COVID Deaths, 151 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,173 New Cases, 147 More COVID Deaths

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Hamilton County reported 151 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 92 patients hospitalized and 27 in Intensive Care Units. Six others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 39 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,251.

There were eight more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Monday; four male and four female; five white, one black, one Asian and one undetermined; one between the ages of 61-70, four between the ages of 71-80 and three over the age of 81; bringing the total to 377. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 36,162, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,712 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 731,360 on Tuesday with 2,173 new cases. There have been 147 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 9,900, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,547 people hospitalized from the virus, 11 fewer than Monday.

Testing numbers are above 6.347 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 688,963, 94 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,840 cases, up 4; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  11,655 cases, up 53; 120 deaths, up 5

Grundy County: 1,482 cases, up 2; 24 deaths

Marion County: 2,413 cases, up 5; 37 deaths, up 1

Meigs County: 1,226 cases, up 2; 18 deaths

Polk County: 1,576 cases, up 11; 19 deaths

Rhea County: 4,005 cases, up 3; 64 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,467 cases, up 5; 22 deaths

Knox County: 41,732 cases, up 188; 505 deaths, up 7

Davidson County: 75,210 cases, up 138; 752 deaths, up 10

Shelby County: 81,360 cases, up 222; 1,278 deaths, up 7


February 2, 2021

Jenkins Charged In Shooting That Left Former Girlfriend In Critical Condition

February 2, 2021

Hamilton County Has 8 New COVID Deaths, 151 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,173 New Cases, 147 More COVID Deaths

February 2, 2021

Georgia Has 162 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,996 New Cases


The suspect in a January shooting that left an ex-girlfriend with critical injuries is now in custody. Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting report on Jan. 23, and found the victim with ... (click for more)

Hamilton County reported 151 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 92 patients hospitalized and 27 in Intensive Care Units. Six others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 162 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 12,772. There were 2,996 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Jenkins Charged In Shooting That Left Former Girlfriend In Critical Condition

The suspect in a January shooting that left an ex-girlfriend with critical injuries is now in custody. Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting report on Jan. 23, and found the victim with a gunshot wound in her left leg. She was transported to a local hospital, where an investigator was able to briefly speak with her. Police said the victim told them she and her ex-boyfriend ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 8 New COVID Deaths, 151 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,173 New Cases, 147 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 151 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 92 patients hospitalized and 27 in Intensive Care Units. Six others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 39 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,251. There were eight more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Monday; four male and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You, COVID Vaccine Workers

Yesterday I received my COVID vaccine at the CARTA Bus Barn. Thank you for the amazing effort and coordination that made this possible. Every person I encountered, which included police officers, National Guard, health care workers and volunteers, were professional, kind and helpful. I realize there have been frustrations and delays for many, but let us recognize and appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your Angels Are Real

You think it just happens. Like, well … here we are in life. Suddenly there is a death. Big deal. The obit page is filled each day. Your favorite dogs, the best horse, your best friends, “Nobody gets out of life alive,” said the actor Paul Newman in the movie “Hud.” But no, it is hardly that easy. I have found that my belief is ever strengthened that with each new year I can recognize ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee's Noble Sets National Record In 5000-Meter Run

Christian Noble set the NCAA Division II record in the 5000-meter run to culminate a strong weekend for the Lee University men's track & field team. The Flames combined to set five Lee records and meet six provisional or automatic qualifying marks during competition at the Samford Open, KMS Invitational and Magic City Elite Meet. All three meets were held at the Birmingham Crossplex. ... (click for more)

Goalkeeper Phillip D'Amico Returning To Chattanooga FC Following One Year Hiatus

Chattanooga Football Club announces that after a nearly one year hiatus, goalkeeper Phillip D’Amico has rejoined the club and will return to the Scenic City for his third full season with the team. D’Amico owned the goal for the boys in blue during the 2019 NPSL regular season and in the Members Cup with just 25 goals allowed in his 27 appearances, for a .95 goal per 90 minute game ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors