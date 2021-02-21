Homeowner Suffers 3rd-Degree Burns From Mobile Home Fire

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department battled a mobile home fire early Sunday morning that left the homeowner with third-degree burns.

At 4 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a fire located at 6903 Ramsey Town Road. Highway 58 VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully-involved mobile home fire.



Firefighters conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire to the structure.



The homeowner had burns over 50 percent of his body and was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS.



The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will be determining the cause of the fire.



A mutual aid response was requested by Highway 58 VFD. Chattanooga Fire Department and Tri-Community VFD covered Highway 58’s district for any additional emergency calls.



The Hamilton County Highway Department was requested to provide sand/salt truck for the freezing roadway.