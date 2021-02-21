 Sunday, February 21, 2021 49.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Homeowner Suffers 3rd-Degree Burns From Mobile Home Fire

Sunday, February 21, 2021
- photo by Capt. Nick Wilson, Hamilton County Emergency Management

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department battled a mobile home fire early Sunday morning that left the homeowner with third-degree burns.

At 4 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a fire located at 6903 Ramsey Town Road. Highway 58 VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully-involved mobile home fire.

Firefighters conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire to the structure.

The homeowner had burns over 50 percent of his body and was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will be determining the cause of the fire.

A mutual aid response was requested by Highway 58 VFD.

Chattanooga Fire Department and Tri-Community VFD covered Highway 58’s district for any additional emergency calls.

The Hamilton County Highway Department was requested to provide sand/salt truck for the freezing roadway.

February 21, 2021

Former City Police Sergeant Facing DUI Charge After Arrest By UTC Police

Former Chattanooga Police Sgt. Craig Joel is facing a DUI charge after an arrest by UTC Police early Saturday morning. Joel, 48, was also charged with violating the implied consent law (refusal to take field sobriety tests). UTC Police said at 1:50 a.m. they saw a red Ford crew cab pickup truck at Fourth and Mable that was stopped diagonally at the intersection. When the ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACKERMAN-DEDEKUMA, ISRAEL 4813 STAGGHORN COURT WINTER SPRINGS, 32708 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FIRST DEGREE MURDER ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY --- ARNETT, JOSEPHINE MARIE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: ... (click for more)

Tim Kelly Proves Himself Not A Nice Enough Guy - And Response (10)

A while ago I wrote an opinion stating that Tim Kelly is a "nice enough guy" although not the best choice for mayor. Today I see where he joined in on Facebook in celebration of the death of Rush Limbaugh. In my mind, and I hope in those of thousands of other Chattanoogans, his post proves me wrong. He is not a nice guy. And he's just shown us who he really is - an extreme ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Publix Tsunami

One of my favorite country sayings is, “It’s a hit dog that hollers” yet I was hardly expecting the tsunami that would hit my email in-box on Friday after I brought light to perhaps the most idiotic boycott in the history of our nation. The Florida-based grocery chain Publix has incurred the wrath of the liberal elites following the shocking attack on our nation’s Capitol building ... (click for more)

Lady Mocs Cruise To Third Straight Win, 57-41

The Southern Conference tournament starts in 13 days, so it’s important that every team play its best as that time gets closer. Coach Katie Burrows has certainly been focusing on that in recent practices as she wants her Lady Mocs to be more consistent overall and to keep playing good defense. Burrows got her wish for the most part on Friday night at McKenzie Arena where Chattanooga ... (click for more)

2,000-Square-Foot Jumbotron At CHI Memorial Stadium To Be Largest In The City

The 2,000-square-foot jumbotron at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge will be the largest in the city and among the largest in the state of Tennessee, officials said. It will be used during Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club matches and other live events and will feature in-game scoring and statistics, live video feeds and instant replays. “The state-of-the-art addition to ... (click for more)


