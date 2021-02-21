 Sunday, February 21, 2021 49.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Former City Police Sergeant Facing DUI Charge After Arrest By UTC Police

Sunday, February 21, 2021
Craig Joel
Craig Joel

Former Chattanooga Police Sgt. Craig Joel is facing a DUI charge after an arrest by UTC Police early Saturday morning.

Joel, 48, was also charged with violating the implied consent law (refusal to take field sobriety tests).

UTC Police said at 1:50 a.m. they saw a red Ford crew cab pickup truck at Fourth and Mable that was stopped diagonally at the intersection. 

When the light turned green, the driver revved the engine and spun the tires. When UTC officers following, the vehicle made an abrupt U-turn at Collins Street. The officers then turned on their lights and stopped the vehicle.

The report says Joel, who at one time was the city police public information officer, had a strong odor of alcohol and there was also a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. He also had slurred speech.

He was unable to find his driver's license.

The report says he first stated the had nothing to drink, then he said he was at a bar on Market Street drinking with people, then he said he had nothing to drink at the bar.

He said he had come from his home in Harrison and was returning there.

After he declined to take field sobriety test, he was taken to jail.

 


