Man Not Injured When His Car Catches Fire Inside Car Wash On Signal Mountain Road

A driver was not injured when his car caught fire inside an automated car wash on Signal Mountain Road on Sunday.

Crews were called to the Surf’s Up Car Wash at 5:08 p.m. following reports that a Dodge Durango was on fire inside the self-serve car wash tunnel. Thankfully, the driver was able to exit the vehicle safely.

The fire was out on arrival, but crews assessed the situation to make sure the flames were fully extinguished and that the scene, as well as the structure, were safe. A wrecker pulled the SUV out because the front tires melted. The car wash had minor damage.

Quint 17, Quint 14, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Quint 16, Engine 12, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), CFD Special Operations and CPD responded.

It appears the vehicle malfunctioned and burst into flames just as it was going through the car wash. The employees and driver all acted quickly when they saw what was happening.