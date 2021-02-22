Police Blotter: Gutter Place Suffers Loss Of $2,000 Of Tools; Man In Wheelchair Won't Quit Roadside Panhandling

A caller notified police about a suspicious woman on Roberts Road. Police spoke with the woman who said she was knocking on various doors because of the temperature outside, requesting a ride to Jasper, Tn. Police verified the woman's identity and transported her to the Waffle House, 4343 Highway 58, to wait for her ride.



* * *



Police responded to South Window & Gutters, 4295 Cromwell Road, where an employee said that someone unlawfully entered the side compartments to a company box truck and stole $2,000 worth of miscellaneous tools. She did not know if the compartments were locked or not. No suspect information is known and no damage was done to the vehicle.



* * *



An employee of U.S. Express, 4080 Jenkins Road, told police that 28 trailer tags were stolen from the company's parking lot that morning. She did not have any of the tag numbers nor VINs, but did have all 28 trailer numbers. No suspect information is known.



* * *



An employee of Penske Truck Leasing, 4139 S. Creek Road, called police to report the catalytic converters were stolen from two trucks on the company parking lot. No suspect information is known and no other damage was done to the vehicles.



* * *



A woman on Westside Drive called police and said that someone unlawfully entered her unlocked vehicle, ransacked it and stole a black Samsung Galaxy 10 cell phone. She said the phone was located in the glove box. No suspect information is known, and no damage was done to the vehicle.



* * *



Police responded to an apartment fire at Arbors Signal Mountain Apartments, 751 Runyan Dr. After Chattanooga Fire’s Quint 17 unit took care of the fire, officers spoke with the apartment manager who said she was told by the fire department that the dryer ducts in their laundry room were clogged, causing the running dryer to heat up and start a fire. The woman said her maintenance team told her she would have to replace the whole dryer duct system and sections of the interior of the laundry room.



* * *



Police observed a man sitting in a wheelchair in the middle of the roadway at 6000 E. Brainerd Road panhandling. The man is aware that it is illegal and has been told numerous times to stop, but he continues to do so. Police informed him that if he is observed doing this again, he will be arrested due to the continuation of the offense.



* * *



Police spoke with a woman in an apartment on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman wished to make a report in reference to her now ex-friend. The woman said throughout the recent past she has helped the ex-friend move, taken her to the doctor and invited her over for company and prayer. She said one day the ex-friend told her, "Leave me alone," while in the main lobby of the apartment complex. The woman said while on the elevator, the ex-friend also said, "You are not a Christian." The woman said the ex-friend has written her biblical letters and even offered cash as an act of kindness. The woman asked police to speak with the ex-friend and ask her to leave her alone. Police responded to the apartment of the ex-friend and knocked on her door, but no one answered. Police asked the woman to call back for any reason. Police also recommended that she speak with management about the issue as well. The woman asked that police specifically mention the following in this report, "I feel she is threatening me with Christianity beliefs."



* * *



A woman at a residence on Hamilton Mill Drive told police she has a wildlife reserve in her back yard. She said a bobcat sometime last night or this morning had its tail cut off. She said there are workers working on her house, but they denied seeing or knowing anything.



* * *



Police got a call about harassment on Central Drive. A woman said she was dating a man and no longer wants him to come around her house. She told police that the man has told her he will keep coming around the house until he is able to get his items out of her house. The woman was only wanting to make a report in case the man continued to show up at her home.



* * *



Officers spoke with a man from Tyner United Methodist Church, 6805 Standifer Gap Road, who said that someone cut the catalytic converter from the church van. No suspect information is known and no other damage was done to the vehicle.



* * *



A man on Viston Avenue told police that someone unlawfully entered his unlocked vehicle and ransacked it, cracking a section in the dash. No suspect information is known.



* * *



An employee of Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., called police and said a black male stole a Jacket ($90) and a pair of Nike Air Max shoes ($129) and left the scene in a Pontiac. Police observed video footage of the man exiting the store with the stolen merchandise.



* * *



A woman on Vance Avenue called police and said she had just arrived home and saw a black male walk off her property with a package, and walk down the street to another house. The woman said she believed the package that was taken was a mattress topper worth $60. Officers went down the street to the house the woman pointed out and spoke with a man there to see if he knew anything regarding the theft. The man was very uncooperative and said he knew nothing about the theft.



* * *



An employee at Ace Hardware, 8150 E Brainerd Road, told police two white males entered the store and one man exited without making a purchase. He said the other man gathered paint ($40), drain cleaner ($15) and tools ($45) and fled the scene with the items. He said the man then entered a white car and fled the scene. The store manager showed police camera footage of the tag of the vehicle and a picture of both suspects. An anonymous caller later called police identifying the two men and said they both were asleep in a bedroom at an address in Chickamauga.



* * *



A woman called police and said that while she was parked at Hamilton Place Mall, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., someone stole the tag off her vehicle. The tag was entered into NCIC.



* * *



A woman said she left her vehicle, a black Lexis E35, in the Unum parking lot, 300 Vine St. She said when she returned she saw her glove box was open and contents were pulled out. She said some change, an iPhone charger and an aux Bluetooth connection were the only items stolen from the vehicle. She said she did not observe any damage on her vehicle consistent with forced entry. She did not have any suspect information, however she does wish to prosecute.



* * *



Police responded to a call from a woman at a residence on E. 51st Street, who they found standing outside naked. The woman said her boyfriend woke her up and began hitting and cussing at her. Police observed no visible marks on either the woman or the man, and both were intoxicated. The woman later expanded on her statement, adding that she was just trying to give her boyfriend some "lovin" that he did not want, and that he did not actually strike her. Police are familiar with these two and they are usually intoxicated during interactions. Police transported the woman to her

daughter's apartment for the night.



* * *



Police initiated a traffic stop on a dark Camaro for speeding on Dorris Street. The driver rolled down the window and the officer could see that it was a darker-skinned person driving the vehicle. The officer went to approach from the passenger side, but before he could make contact with the vehicle, it took off at a high rate of speed. The information the officer had on the vehicle was then BOLO'd over the radio.



* * *



Police conducted a traffic stop at 5211 Central Ave. While the driver retrieved his ID, police noticed an unlabeled pill bottle with a clear baggie in a bag. Police also noticed the vehicle smelled of marijuana. The vehicle was a blue Ford Taurus. The driver's license was suspended and police asked him to exit the vehicle, to which he complied. After retrieving the pill bottle and searching the driver's bag, police found a scale with residue on it. Also in the vehicle was another man and his girlfriend. Police searched the vehicle and found more baggies in the driver's door and a small amount of marijuana in a cigarillo pouch in the back seat. Police confiscated the items and turned them into Property.

* * *

A Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy observed two males walking around vehicles at an apartment complex, 900 Mountain Creek Road. When the deputy circled around to make contact with the men, he noticed that they had removed a backpack and they said they were walking to the gas station. The men were detained as other officers arrived on scene. The backpack was hidden in the bushes where the deputy originally saw the men. Inside the backpack was a Dewalt battery-operated sawzall with several batteries and metal blades. The men were identified. One man was in possession of the backpack and a Red Bank Police Department officer on scene recognized him from arresting him the week before when he was observed by police actively cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle. The man said he lives nearby on Glendale Drive. The other man said he lives on Mountain Creek Road in an apartment with his brother. Officers later discovered from property management that the man from Mountain Creek Road is not allowed on the property and was previously banned. The sawzall had metal shavings under the blade guard indicating its use to cut metal objects. The 10 or more sawzall blades in the backpack were all blades designed to cut metal. An operational flashlight was also found in the backpack. The deputy will be taking the suspicious items associated with catalytic converter thefts to HCSO property as he was the primary officer. Officers noted that the CubeSmart Storage next door to this location has had several catalytic thefts, and both suspects live within walking distance.



* * *



A woman on Taylor Street told police that her fence was damaged. She said the night before when her husband got off work he notified her that it was damaged. She said she took a look at it in the morning and confirmed that it was down. Neither the woman or her husband knows what happened to the fence, and no witnesses have told them anything concerning the fence.



* * *



A grandmother on Central Drive called police and said that her 19-year-old grandson was being disrespectful and she wanted him out of the house. The grandson was already in the process of leaving when police arrived and he left without incident.





