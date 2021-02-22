 Monday, February 22, 2021 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Ooltewah Couple Will Have Joint Funeral Service After Dying 2 Days Apart

Monday, February 22, 2021
James Olive
An Ooltewah couple will have a joint funeral service on Wednesday after dying two days apart.

 

James R. Olive and Linda Wilbanks Olive were married over 30 years.

 

Jim died on Thursday at the age of 75, and Linda passed away two days later.

 

Jim was born August 24, 1945 to James L. and Mary Clemmer Olive in Memphis. He graduated in 1963 from Messick High School in Memphis and then served six years in the Naval Reserves and was able to travel the world.

 

 In October of 1988, "he married his love, Linda Wilbanks, and they were happily married for more than 30 years."

 

They moved to Ooltewah in the mid 1990s to live on the family land that Linda had always dreamed of building a home on. It was noted that "This home celebrated many birthdays, weddings, holidays, and just good ole family get togethers.  Jim was famous for his steaks and smoked ribs."

Linda was born January 25, 1947 in Chattanooga. She graduated from Ooltewah High School and Middle Tennessee State University. She had a very successful career in insurance, and retired from CIGNA, after which she worked for Chattanooga Sewing for several years before retiring again. She loved to sew and quilt, and blessed many friends and family with her labors of love.

Linda was a member of Providence Baptist Church where she devoted much of her time and energy. "She loved her church family and doing the Lord’s work. There are not enough words to describe the many ways, and the number of people that Linda touched, or helped during her life.  The void of her presence here will be felt by so many, but we rejoice that she is with the Lord in heaven."

Survivors include daughters Stephanie Culberson (Soddy Daisy), Melissa Bache (Auburn, Ala.) and Jamie Olive Cate (Soddy Daisy) as well as daughter-in-law Monica Lynn Gilbreath (Richmond, Texas); and grandchildren Jarett and Avery Bache, Braxton and Katelyn Angel and Rylee and Makenna Gilbreath.

 

The graveside services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Memorial Gardens on Hwy. 153 in Hixson. Services will be officiated by Pastor John Jones of Providence Road Baptist.

 

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missions Fund, c/o Providence Baptist Church, 8523 Providence Road, Ooltewah, Tn., 37363, in their memory.

Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory, and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343.  Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com

 

