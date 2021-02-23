Walker County's Whitfield Speaks Against Higher Load Limits For Loggers; Citing Damage To Roads

Walker County Board of Commissioners Chairman Shannon Whitfield was scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Georgia Senate Transportation Committee at a hearing on SB 118. It is a proposal to allow vehicles hauling forest products to reach a total gross weight of up to 100,000 pounds on six axles. Current law allows forest products to be hauled on five axles up to 80,000 pounds with a five percent variance.

Chairman Whitfield said he will be speaking in opposition to this proposal, "as increased weight limits lead to a rapid decline of local roads and bridges."





The hearing takes place at 4:45 p.m.

The state will be providing a livestream of the committee meeting here:





The proposed legislation is available to review here: