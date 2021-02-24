Two weeks ago I did something monumental. I deleted all of my social media accounts. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok (yes I had TikTok) are all gone. Why? Because today I choose to live my life based on what brings me joy. When I realized that social media invited more dread than joy I knew what I had to do. Life’s moments really, really matter and looking at a screen ... (click for more)

This morning marks the 76 th anniversary of the sun coming up on Mount Suribachi and, as it lit the dawn, every warrior in one of the most merciless battles in the Pacific theater could see the American flag on the crest of the 554-feet-tall hill. The battle to secure the island was perhaps the most intense fighting in World War II. Almost 7,000 Marines and Navy Seabees were ... (click for more)