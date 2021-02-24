February 24, 2021
A man, 40, was shot Tuesday night on Dorris Street.
At approximately 9:47 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4000 block of Dorris Street on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
... (click for more)
Two weeks ago I did something monumental. I deleted all of my social media accounts. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok (yes I had TikTok) are all gone. Why? Because today I choose to live my life based on what brings me joy. When I realized that social media invited more dread than joy I knew what I had to do.
Life's moments really, really matter and looking at a screen ... (click for more)
This morning marks the 76 th anniversary of the sun coming up on Mount Suribachi and, as it lit the dawn, every warrior in one of the most merciless battles in the Pacific theater could see the American flag on the crest of the 554-feet-tall hill. The battle to secure the island was perhaps the most intense fighting in World War II.
Almost 7,000 Marines and Navy Seabees were ... (click for more)
Saturday’s Southern Conference men’s basketball game between VMI and Chattanooga in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has been canceled due to positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within VMI’s program. The game would have been the regular-season finale for both squads.
Chattanooga (18-6, 9-6 SoCon) is back in action Wednesday at Mercer (14-9, 7-8) at 7 p.m., while VMI (12-11, ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf finished the first tournament of the spring semester with 306. That dropped the Mocs into a tie for ninth at 893 with Dayton.
Connor Nolan led the way with 73 which matched his first round score. Alex Cobb added with 77 as A.J. Lintunen and Paul Conroy each carded 78s completing the counting total. Oliver Simonsen posted the drop score with 80.